LiceDoctors Lice Treatment Service Identifies Ten Most Common Misconceptions About Head Lice
Head lice has become a significant problem for families across the nation affecting up to 12 million school age children annually. LiceDoctors, the nation's largest lice removal service, cites ten common misconceptions about these parasites.
1. Chemical shampoos are the most effective and safest option to eradicate head lice and nits.
The reason this is not true is that many lice have mutated and have become resistant to chemical treatments. We have literally seen, over our tenure in thelice treatment field, hundreds of bugs that are alive and well in people's hair after treatment with pediculicdes. In addition, the safety of these chemicals is questionable.
2. Chemical and natural treatments kill eggs (nits).
This is false. The nits have an impenetrable shell and nothing kills the tiny bug inside (nymph). The only way to get rid of a case of lice is to remove all nits from the hair. There are no short cuts...no matter what you read or hear.
3. Nits are contagious.
Nits are inert. They have glued themselves to the hair and do not fall off and somehow magically roll into someone else's hair. However, if left untreated in the hair, after a week or 2, the nits will hatch and without treatment that baby bug will mature and become contagious.
4. Lice jump, hop, and fly from head to head.
Lice do not have wings. They have 6 legs and crawl from head to head. The most common way, by far, to contract lice is head to head contact.
5. People with dirty hair and poor hygiene are most likely to have lice.
No, actually the reverse is true. Lice like clean hair. It is harder for them to attached to hair that is oily or dirty. Furthermore, adding some kind of mousse, spray, or gel may help to repel lice.
6 .Bedding, toys, and clothes should be bagged for 2 weeks.
Lice only live off the head for 1 to 2 days. They require human blood to survive or they will die. There is no reason to take children's clothes or toys away from them.
7. Pets carry lice and should be treated.
Pets do not carry head lice. Lice require a certain body temperature that differs from that of animals other than humans. Yes, we are the lucky ones. Head lice can only survive on a human head.
8. Head lice are harmless.
While they are primarily a nuisance, there are some other potential repercussions. Heavy scratching of lice bites can cause infection and discomfort. In addition, there is often the psychological distress associated with lice if the child is stigmatized or extremely upset by having bugs
9. Hot water and dryer in laundry and hair dryers will eradicate lice.
Lice are very tough and nits have an even tougher outer shell. They are impervious to the heat of dryers, washing machines, and even hair dryer and curling irons. There are no short cuts. Nits must be physically extrated from the hair.
10. I can easily and inexpensively get rid of lice in my hair and my family's hair by using a chemical and combing with the comb that comes with kit.
Again, LiceDoctors does not recommend using chemicals for efficacy and safety reasons. In addition, nits stick to the hair and may be hard to pull out if you are not trained. Further, nits camouflage and can be hard to see and identify. It really makes a difference and is often more time effective and cost effective to bring in a professional service who know what to look for and how to get the job done right.
About LiceDoctors:
LiceDoctors was founded by Wendy Beck and Karen Sokoloff and uses an all natural lice treatment step by step approach to lice eradication. The company has a medical doctor on staff, who developed a proprietary protocol over 20 years ago. LiceDoctors has treated 300,000 clients across the U.S. including Atlanta, New York, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Houston, Tampa, Orlando, Denver, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Washington DC, Cincinnati, and many more cities and suburbs. The company has the Better Business Bureau Seal of Approval with an "A" rating and makes house calls every day and niight of the week. Call 800-224-2537 for an appointment day or night, 7 days a week. https://www.licedoctors.com/
