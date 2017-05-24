News By Tag
* Peter
* Max
* Everhart
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Qart.com's online art auction ending June 4th features an original acrylic painting by Peter Max
An original acrylic painting by the Pop Art icon Peter Max, titled Flowers, hand-signed by the artist and housed in a custom frame, is on auction at Qart.com, a full online art gallery that also runs auctions 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The bright and vivid colors in Flowers are typical of Peter Max's style, which he once described as "cosmic imagery." Born in Germany in 1938 (full name, Peter Max Finkelstein)
Flowers measures 44 ½ inches by 56 ½ inches (in the frame) and comes with a certificate of authenticity from Peter Max Studios. Max explores all media, including mass media, as his 'canvas' for creative expression. His work is an indispensable guide for cultural literacy of the 1960s and is consistently collected by the art world. He commands a large worldwide following.
Also on Qart.com are several original overpaints by Max, as part of an exhaustive inventory that is constantly changing, as sales are held at a breakneck pace. "We've sold over a million pieces of art. Quality Art Auctions, Inc. was established in 2006, selling on the back of many other sites and in 2013 we launched our own platform Qart.com," said Eli Weisman, who co-founded Qart.com with his brother, Noah. "Qart.com is, by volume, one of the largest online venues for limited editions and original art."
Qart.com has become famous as a site that features hundreds of exclusive limited edition Marvel Artworks signed by the legendary illustrator Stan Lee; and the entire inventory of limited edition hand-pulled original lithographs by Tom Everhart, the only artist with full rights to the Peanuts characters by Charles Schulz; which were published by the now-defunct Jack Gallery chain.
Qart.com features the largest assortment of Stan Lee signed Marvel Artworks with 390 exclusive editions available. An example is a limited edition giclee on canvas of original cover art for The Amazing Spider-Man #648, signed by comic illustrator Humberto Ramos and Stan Lee, framed and ready to hang. The 28 inch by 39 inch piece depicts Spider-Man, Captain American, Iron Man and others. It originally retailed for $1,850. The Qart price: $925.
The renowned Charles Schulz protégé Tom Everhart graduated from the School of Art and Architecture and in 1980 landed a freelance job drawing renderings of the beloved Peanuts characters, which earned Schulz more than $1 billion over the course of his lifetime. Peanuts is the most popular and influential comic strip in the history of the genre, without any question.
Everhart began working with Peanuts imagery exclusively and in 1990 an exhibition of his work was held at the esteemed Louvre Museum in Paris. In 1991 Schulz, along with United Media, drafted a legal agreement, one that gave Everhart exclusive rights to use subject matter from Schulz' Peanuts strip in his art for "the term of his life." He is the sole steward of Schulz's work.
An example of Everhart's work on Qart.com is a limited edition hand-pulled original lithograph titled Snooze Alarm Boogie, 7:15 am, custom framed and ready to hang. The 59 inch by 27 inch lithograph is numbered (169/500) and hand-signed by Everhart. It comes with a certificate of authenticity. The original retail price was $5,780, but it is for sale on Qart.com now for $2,585.
"Qart.com is a totally unique art buying experience,"
Qart.com offers a variety of mainstream and commercially represented artists, as well as local and up-and-coming talent. Qart.com is the exclusive source for a wide array of licensed limited editions and "branded" art from names like Marvel Comics/Stan Lee, Disney, Peanuts, Warner Brothers and others. It's a winning formula: gallery-quality artwork, at a fraction of the price.
For more information about Qart.com, or to register to bid for Peter Max's work titled Flowers, please visit www.qart.com.
Contact
Eli Weisman
***@qart.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse