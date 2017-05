Qart.com's online art auction ending June 4th features an original acrylic painting by Peter Max

An original acrylic painting by the Pop Art icon Peter Max, titled Flowers, hand-signed by the artist and housed in a custom frame, is on auction at Qart.com, a full online art gallery that also runs auctions 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

-- An original acrylic painting on canvas by the Pop Art icon Peter Max, titled, hand-signed by the artist and housed in a custom frame, is on auction at Qart.com, a full online art gallery that also runs auctions 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.is up for bid in an auction that ends on Sunday, June 4. Works like this can sell for $85,000 in high-end galleries.The bright and vivid colors inare typical of Peter Max's style, which he once described as "cosmic imagery." Born in Germany in 1938 (full name, Peter Max Finkelstein), Max is still active today and living in New York City. He's best known for his wildly colorful, psychedelic artworks that synthesized the "Summer of Love" in 1967, making Peter Max a household name.measures 44 ½ inches by 56 ½ inches (in the frame) and comes with a certificate of authenticity from Peter Max Studios. Max explores all media, including mass media, as his 'canvas' for creative expression. His work is an indispensable guide for cultural literacy of the 1960s and is consistently collected by the art world. He commands a large worldwide following.Also on Qart.com are several original overpaints by Max, as part of an exhaustive inventory that is constantly changing, as sales are held at a breakneck pace. "We've sold over a million pieces of art. Quality Art Auctions, Inc. was established in 2006, selling on the back of many other sites and in 2013 we launched our own platform Qart.com," said Eli Weisman, who co-founded Qart.com with his brother, Noah. "Qart.com is, by volume, one of the largest online venues for limited editions and original art."Qart.com has become famous as a site that features hundreds of exclusive limited edition Marvel Artworks signed by the legendary illustrator Stan Lee; and the entire inventory of limited edition hand-pulled original lithographs by Tom Everhart, the only artist with full rights to thecharacters by Charles Schulz; which were published by the now-defunct Jack Gallery chain.Qart.com features the largest assortment of Stan Lee signed Marvel Artworks with 390 exclusive editions available. An example is a limited edition giclee on canvas of original cover art for, signed by comic illustrator Humberto Ramos and Stan Lee, framed and ready to hang. The 28 inch by 39 inch piece depictsand others. It originally retailed for $1,850. The Qart price: $925.The renowned Charles Schulz protégé Tom Everhart graduated from the School of Art and Architecture and in 1980 landed a freelance job drawing renderings of the belovedcharacters, which earned Schulz more than $1 billion over the course of his lifetime.is the most popular and influential comic strip in the history of the genre, without any question.Everhart began working withimagery exclusively and in 1990 an exhibition of his work was held at the esteemed Louvre Museum in Paris. In 1991 Schulz, along with United Media, drafted a legal agreement, one that gave Everhart exclusive rights to use subject matter from Schulz'strip in his art for "the term of his life." He is the sole steward of Schulz's work.An example of Everhart's work on Qart.com is a limited edition hand-pulled original lithograph titled, custom framed and ready to hang. The 59 inch by 27 inch lithograph is numbered (169/500) and hand-signed by Everhart. It comes with a certificate of authenticity. The original retail price was $5,780, but it is for sale on Qart.com now for $2,585."Qart.com is a totally unique art buying experience,"Mr. Weisman said. "We're a full online gallery as well as an internet-only art auction house. We include daily promotional listings with $1 start bids, effectively meaning the buyer gets to determine the price. Art collectors can deal directly with the source. They can decorate, collect and invest, all in one place, by registering."Qart.com offers a variety of mainstream and commercially represented artists, as well as local and up-and-coming talent. Qart.com is the exclusive source for a wide array of licensed limited editions and "branded" art from names like Marvel Comics/Stan Lee, Disney, Peanuts, Warner Brothers and others. It's a winning formula: gallery-quality artwork, at a fraction of the price.For more information about Qart.com, or to register to bid for Peter Max's work titled, please visit www.qart.com