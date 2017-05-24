News By Tag
Property proves a better bet than cash prizes
In more than 30 years as a principal of one of Australia's leading financial advisory companies, Mr Whittaker said he had seen a tendency for cash prizes to quickly slip through the fingers of many lucky prize winners.
"Winning property gives you a tangible investment that you are more likely to react slower with and seek expert advice on," he said.
"The number one value in real estate is its permanence. Shares and other forms of financial investment can be fickle, but people love their bricks and mortar and it can be relatively low-risk provided you take the long-term view."
Mr Whittaker said with good money management strategies in place, the winner of first prize in the latest RSL Art Union draw at Paradise Point on the Gold Coast would be set for life no matter what their age or stage.
"A $5 ticket that wins four fully-furnished townhouses worth a total $3.5 million is the kind of lifechanging moment we all dream of," Mr Whittaker said.
"But what I love most about a prize like this is that it is so flexible. For example, if you have a family and are tied to your current location because of schools you might choose to sell two townhouses capital gains tax-free, pay off your own mortgage and rent the other two to supplement your income.
"At 4% indexed, we are talking around $150,000 a year for life from rental income for those four properties. How good is that?
"If however the lucky winner is about to retire, they might sell three and live in one – or keep it as a coastal weekender to enjoy the beach, boating or fishing.
"Young winners trying to get a property market foothold could become instant landlords and be free to live wherever their work takes them, safe in the knowledge they have an incredible asset."
RSL Art Union General Manager Tracey Bishop said the number of new customers aged 25-34 has doubled in the past two years.
"For many young Australians, the property market is out of reach and spending $5 for the chance to win a $3.5 million block of townhouses seems a reasonable investment,"
"That demographic used to account for just 10 per cent of all new customers two years ago, but that's doubled as the property market keeps edging out of reach."
Mr Whittaker said many young Australians would have little chance of making property ownership dreams a reality without either family assistance or a little RSL Art Union style luck.
"Increasing numbers of young Australians are relying on the Bank of Mum and Dad to help them buy property," Mr Whittaker said.
"In the UK, the Bank of Mum and Dad is the seventh biggest lender for first-time home-buyers and I'd imagine it is the same here in Australia."
Mr Whittaker said if he won the $3.5 million prize, he would he would keep one of the townhouses as a weekender and rent the others out.
"People rent where they want to live and the Coast, near beaches, is always popular," he said.
"We all know the key thing in real estate is location and Paradise Point has it all – infrastructure, shops, sporting facilities, schools and more."
Each of the three-bedroom townhouses in the latest RSL Art Union prize draw have water views and are within walking distance to Paradise Point's waterfront main esplanade which boasts cafes, restaurants and boutique shopping. They are also a short drive away from the glitzy tourist hotspot of Surfers Paradise.
On top of the townhouse complex, first prize in the RSL Art Union prize also includes a $2000 travel voucher.
Second prize in the draw is $10,000 gold bullion and third prize is $5,000 gold bullion.
Tickets are on sale until Tuesday 13 June or sold out, via www.rslartunion.com.au or by calling 1300 775 888. The prize will be drawn on Wednesday 21 June 2017.
All profits raised through RSL Art Union lotteries goes towards helping veterans and their families.
