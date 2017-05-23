

Great News for Investors in Jackson Capital: JB Markets Acquires Alpha Broking MELBOURNE, Australia - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The well-known Australian based managed forex fund Jackson Capital which is a corporate representative of Alphabroking has recently been acquired by JB Financial Group. This brings great news for Australian investors as JB Financial Group's parent company Henry Morgan Limited (HML) is one of Australia's largest and most prominent Forex traders.



Stuart Mcauliffe, Group CEO of JB Financial Group said, "The financial strength and experience of JB Markets Pty Ltd combined with the expertise of the Alphabroking team will place it in a unique position in the financial marketplace with important critical mass to expand domestically and internationally."



The board of Henry Morgan Limited (HML) believe that the listing of JB Financial Group will provide value to shareholders for various reasons. These include access to a larger pool of capital and higher public and investor profile.



Henry Morgan Limited (HML) has achieved over a 100% growth in share price in the last 12 months, being traded at 0.780 in May 2016 to 2.00 in May 2017.



