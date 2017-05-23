News By Tag
Australia's top employers revealed in annual report
23 Businesses have been recognised as the best employers in the country, as rated by their employees
The HRD Employer of Choice report focuses on company performance from the perspective of those who matter most - their employees. This year's set of impressive employers were determined by averaging employee ratings across 10 criteria from remuneration to work-life balance.
"The relationship between employee and employer is undergoing more change today than it has since the Industrial Revolution, "said Iain Hopkins, HRD editor. "This calls for business models to shift and sadly, not many organisations are able to keep up. But this year's employers of choice have gone above and beyond—understanding the importance of attracting and retaining staff in today's competitive landscape."
To learn more about Australia's top employers, see Human Resources Director issue 15.05, out now or view the list online at http://www.hcamag.com/
