Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
29282726252423


Australia's top employers revealed in annual report

23 Businesses have been recognised as the best employers in the country, as rated by their employees
 
 
ST LEONARDS, Australia - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Australia's best employers have been revealed in Human Resources Director magazine's Employer of Choice report, sponsored by Maxxia. The third annual report recognises 23 organisations of all sizes that are leading the way in the industry with their revolutionary approach to talent strategies.

The HRD Employer of Choice report focuses on company performance from the perspective of those who matter most - their employees. This year's set of impressive employers were determined by averaging employee ratings across 10 criteria from remuneration to work-life balance.

"The relationship between employee and employer is undergoing more change today than it has since the Industrial Revolution, "said Iain Hopkins, HRD editor. "This calls for business models to shift and sadly, not many organisations are able to keep up. But this year's employers of choice have gone above and beyond—understanding the importance of attracting and retaining staff in today's competitive landscape."

To learn more about Australia's top employers, see Human Resources Director issue 15.05, out now or view the list online at http://www.hcamag.com/rankings/employer-of-choice-2017/

Human Resources Director is the only magazine written for and targeted purely at the most senior HR professionals (CHRO's and HR Directors) and top corporate decision-makers. HRD concentrates on the real issues and challenges facing the HR professional and the Industry, with in-depth features and analysis of what really matters with content featuring high level case studies, international and local profiles, interviews with HRDs and industry leaders from around the globe as-well-as leading news makers in the field.

Katrina Ricarte
katrina.ricarte@keymedia.com
Disclaimer
