Industry News





Gold Law Firm, LLC., Vaccine Injury Attorneys Settle Brachial Neuritis Claim

National Vaccine Injury Law Firm Settles Claim in Vaccine Court alleging Flu Shot triggered Brachial Neuritis. Many are not aware of Compensation Program and the short, strict deadlines that must be met in order to qualify
 
 
WELLESLEY, Mass. - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Gold law Firm, LLC attorney Howard S Gold recently obtained a large settlement for a 62-year old Minnesota man who had a severe reaction to the Influenza Vaccine (Flu Shot) resulting in Brachial Neuritis. The case, filed in the United States Court of Federal Claims (sometimes referred to as the "Vaccine Court") in Washington, D.C., sought recovery under the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.

"This case is a striking example of the injuries and adverse reactions that can occur as a result of vaccinations," says Howard Gold, a leading Vaccine Injury attorney.

The Influenza Vaccine (Flu shot) is designed to protect young and old alike from contracting the Flu, which can have devastating effects on the infirmed and elderly and can be debilitating to otherwise healthy individuals, leading to more severe conditions, including Pneumonia.

In this most recent case, 16vv-873 ####### v. SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, the Petitioner, who at the time was 60-years old, received the Flu Vaccine and shortly thereafter began to experience substantial pain in his right arm and into his shoulder.   The pain migrated to his back near his shoulder blade (scapula).  After several months, he was diagnosed with Brachial Neuritis, a form of peripheral neuropathy that affects the chest, shoulder, arm and hand.

According to John Hopkins Medical Center (http://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/healthlibrary/conditions/n...)  Peripheral neuropathy is a disease characterized by pain or loss of function in the nerves that carry signals to and from the brain and spinal cord (the central nervous system) to other parts of the body. It is  fairly rare condition.  Over a 6-month period he received treatment by oral steroids. He has made a substantial, yet incomplete recovery.

Brachial Neuritis and other reactions are continually reported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) as occurring after the Flu Vaccine. See, http://www.vaers.hhs.gov. "I strongly believe that children and adults alike should be receiving all of their mandatory vaccinations. However in the case of optional vaccines, it's important to talk to your health care practitioner about the risks," states Gold, who has been handling Vaccine cases for 20 years.

Gold also says there is nothing inherently wrong with the Flu Vaccine, but that each person reacts differently to each vaccination.  That is why it's essential that the public be aware of a Program intended to compensate them if they do, in fact, have a reaction.

Petitioner's have three (3) years from the onset of the symptoms (or two (2) years from the date of death) to file a claim.  Gold states that the "Program is not used as much as it could be because the American public is just not aware of it.  We all need to do a better job in getting the words out."

