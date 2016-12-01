 
Industry News





Reno Gazette Journal Announces the Closing of Southgate Coins

Lost lease forces Southgate Coins to close Reno, NV storefront after 16 years
 
 
Rusty and Marie Goe closed their retail store in Reno in November 2016.
RENO, Nev. - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- SOUTHGATE COINS CLOSED ITS RETAIL STORE AFTER 16 YEARS IN RENO
On December 1, 2016, the Reno Gazette Journal announced in its Business section that the owners of Southgate Coins lost there lease, and have closed their retail store after 16 years in Reno.

Citing the termination of their lease, the owners of Southgate Coins said they were forced to close the popular shop they've run in Reno since 2001. Rusty Goe said that he and his wife, Marie, had not planned to close their store on South Virginia Street in such an abrupt fashion, but that they had little choice.

"We had heard rumors for the past year and a half that a dental management services organization called Absolute Dental wanted our space and the space next door to us," said Rusty Goe. "But it wasn't until early August 2016 that our landlord, Basin Street, sent us an email notifying us that they would not renew our lease when it expired at the end of November."

"We still have our website, and the hundreds of customers we have can follow us on it," he said.


For the whole story please go to http://www.rgj.com/story/news/2016/10/26/popular-coin-sho...

