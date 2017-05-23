News By Tag
Debut single from Dance music duo Le Shake now available
80s inspired music group taps the past for new dance music hit "By The Way"
Consisting of Andy Holbrook and Martin Detrois, the new song turns the musical tides of the 80s with obvious elements of today's electronic connecting both past and present. Produced by Holbrook, the song was co-written by Detrois who also showed his skills as a musician with the inclusion of live guitar. The duo enlisted Chuck New who also co-wrote the song and performed the vocals.
When asked about the productions of the new single, Andy Holbrook says, "We hope people have as much fun listening to this tune as we did making it. BTW, there's more to come ;)"
About Le Shake
When Chicago based dance music artists Andy Holbrook and Martin Detrois combine forces they form Le Shake, an 80's inspired dance music group. The influences of funk, Italodisco and French House can be heard in their debut track "By The Way". The single features Chuck New on the vocals and delivers pumping bass lines, funky guitars and slick production in one fresh feeling throwback package. For more information, follow Le Shake on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/
Contact
AMW Group
***@amworldgroup.com
