May 2017
Faiths Unite to Commemorate Memorial Day at Fort Harrison

 
 
Interfaith event photo
Interfaith event photo
 
Listed Under

CLEARWATER, Fla. - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- On Saturday, May 27th, the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization held an Interfaith Coalition Luncheon in honor of Memorial Day at the Historic Fort Harrison, the Church's International Religious Retreat. Several religious leaders spoke and delivered a prayer to honor fallen US soldiers of all faiths, highlighting the diversity of religion in America.

Members and leaders of a variety of religious organizations attended the luncheon including Christianity, Islam, Buddhism, Judaism and Scientology. Reverend Pat Harney, the Public Relations Director for the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, introduced representatives from these religions, who addressed the 150 guests.

Speakers included Imam Azhar Subedar, Mr. Shaun Powers from the Refuge Outreach Church, Mrs. Laurie Jessup who delivered a Jewish prayer, Krishna Ramakrisna and Sree Nath from the Hindu Temple of Tampa and Pastor Mary Rieves of the Kingdom of God International Church.

Speakers from the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Florida, a group Ms. Harney described as "ground troops in the war to rescue man from a materialistic and dying age also spoke". Ms. Glendy Goodsell, Executive Director of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Florida , underscored the message of the importance of religions working together. She said, "As we pray for our Nation, let us look at the issues that divide us and weaken our nation. Let's see what we can do together to improve these issues."

Mr. Brian Ward, President of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, spoke of the influence religion has on society. Mr. Ward shared his story of being completely moved by a Muslim stranger, who stood up for him against several thugs who "weren't representing Islam" while in Istanbul, Turkey.

Mr. Ward said, "This is a sure representation of what L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, wrote, 'Religion is the sense of community. Your sense of community occurs by reason or mutual experience with others. Where the religious sense of community and with it real trust and integrity can be destroyed then that society is like a sandcastle unable to defend itself against the inexorable sea.'"

For more information about upcoming events or the Scientology Volunteer Ministers please contact, Ms. Glendy Goodsell, at 727-467-6965 or e-mail her at glendy@volunteerministers.org

About the Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religious philosophy was founded by L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, in 167 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. For more information please visit www.scientology-fso.org.

Church of Scientology
***@churchofscientology.net
