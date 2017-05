The World's Most Accurate Spoon Launches on Kickstarter soon

Contact

-- Practical, convenient, modern and fun! This spoon not only looks like an art object complementing the style of your kitchen but also performs its work magnificently as an irreplaceable helper. You can accurately pour dry and liquid substances into a container that has a narrow neck and it will keep your place clean. Also, you can use the Spoon to decorate your plate, cup of coffee or cake! You can decorate it with syrups, sauces, sugars, salad dressings and much more! Kids can drink from it without making a mess! It has unique functions and it can be used for artistic purposes.Key features of Accurate Spoon:• Doesn't spill dry and liquid products• Modern design combines the simplicity of Japanese origami style and ease of use• Saves your products and saves your money• Decorate your plate or cake with syrups, sauces, caramel, chocolate, salad dressings and more!• Can be washed in the dishwasher or under running water easily• High quality, eco-friendly, food grade plasticSee the spoon in action here: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=UPw7bfkO3Xk&feature= y... I'm sure that this spoon can be an everyday household item. You can start supporting this project on KickStarter, June 7th 2017