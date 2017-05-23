News By Tag
The World's Most Accurate Spoon Launches on Kickstarter soon
Key features of Accurate Spoon:
• Doesn't spill dry and liquid products
• Modern design combines the simplicity of Japanese origami style and ease of use
• Saves your products and saves your money
• Decorate your plate or cake with syrups, sauces, caramel, chocolate, salad dressings and more!
• Can be washed in the dishwasher or under running water easily
• High quality, eco-friendly, food grade plastic
See the spoon in action here: https://www.youtube.com/
I'm sure that this spoon can be an everyday household item. You can start supporting this project on KickStarter, June 7th 2017
Contact
Accurate Spoon
***@accuratespoon.com
End
