Join Tinderbox Consulting for Business
Josh King notes "There's really no agenda and it's very loosely structured. It's an informal gathering designed to support the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Spokane region." King hopes to continue the gatherings on a monthly basis.
The first ever Business Brew will take place this Thursday, the 1st, at 7am at Fellow Coworking. For more information, email Josh King or visit https://www.workatfellow.com/
Tinderbox Consulting is a small business in Spokane with one goal: to help small business owners challenge the traditional way of running and marketing a small business. From startups to household names around the NW, Tinderbox works with a variety of clients on sales, marketing, social media, and business development, striving to leave each client better than they found them. For more information about Tinderbox Consulting, contact Josh King at josh@tinderboxconsultant.com, or visit the website at www.tinderboxconsultant.com.
Fellow Coworking is Spokane's premier shared office space designed to foster great work and build community. For more information about Fellow and to join the community, visit www.workatfellow.com.
Contact
Josh King, Founder
***@tinderboxconsultant.com
End
