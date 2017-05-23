 
Straight Edge Razor Kit For Fathers Days

New straight edge razor gift set from Naked Armor is the perfect present for this Father's Day. Everything you need in one beautifully presented wood box.
 
 
OJAI, Calif. - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Give your man a special gift this Father's Day with an old fashion shaving kit featuring genuine leather travel case, soap, brush, blade and wax.

Help him perfect the art of shaving with this complete straight edge razor shaving kit. With a 15.7 cm Samurai strong Japanese stainless steel blade and biblical wood, the Solomon made by Naked Armor is guaranteed to bring a smile to his lips.

Biblical Wood

According to the Book of First Kings, algum was used, together with cedar and pine, in the construction of Solomon's Temple. Good enough for a temple and perfect for this straight razor.

Japanese Steel

We added Japanese knife stainless steel with a hardness of up to 61-65 HRC. It's so hard and sharp that if someone breaks into your house you could defend yourself.

Why Japan?

Because they make the best steel in the world. You ever heard of a American Samurai warrior?

Shaving with a starlight razor is all about quality, sharpness, and balance.

We topped (and bottomed) this razor off with 115 grain two-sided gold copper heads to give you the perfect equilibrium—steel and wood.

You get the perfect mixture of strength and precision to shave with this blade with proven face-to-shave ratio and balance.

Here is a professional review: https://youtu.be/j38NItegjHc



Everything In One Box

This straight razor shave kit includes everything you need to shave with a straight razor at home & on the road:

• Stainless Steel Blade
• Leather Travel Sase
• Leather Strop
• Badger Friendly Brush
• Shaving Soap
• Sharpening Paste

We make it easy, you don't need anything else but this kit.

All comes in a quality handcrafted wood gift box beautifully branded and wrapped in a outer protective sleeve.

Badger Friendly

Naked Armor supports non badger brushes and is fully committed to protecting these creatures by donating a portion of your purchase to the Wildlife Conservation Network.

You don't need a badger hair brush to have a great shave.

What's more, badgers are a legally protected species under the Protection of Badgers Act 1992, which makes it an offense to kill, injure or cruelly ill-treat a badger, intentionally damage or obstruct access to a badger set.

They Will Love Your Face

Imagine a face that is so soft to the touch that you become irresistible. For a close shave at home and on the road, this single edge razor includes a leather travel case for taking your new blade to the beach or mountains where others will flock to you.

Lifetime Moneyback Guarantee

We are sure you will love this straight razor set and our warranty is simple and straightforward. If you don't like it for any reason we will offer you a full refund. Naked Armor razors have kept thousands of men (and their women) happy with awesome looking faces made for touching and looking great.

To find out more about The Solomon Straight Razor Kit see the company's website: https://www.nakedarmorazors.com or find it on Amazon.com https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N2TJPDV

Jane, Naked Armor
support@nakedarmorazors.com
