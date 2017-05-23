 
News By Tag
* Emotional Support Animal
* ESA letter
* Doctors Note
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Newport Beach
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
29282726252423


Emotional Pet Support Launches Office ESA To Offer More Services

Emotional Pet Support (EPS) at www.emotionalpetsupport.com has recently announced that they are going to be providing more services with their recently launched division named Office ESA.
 
 
EPS-banner
EPS-banner
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- According to EPS, Office ESA will act as a supplement to the services already being provided for those that wish to take their animals to work.

EPS is an online tele-psychology platform that helps connects patients with licensed mental health professionals so that they can determine if they qualify for an Emotional Support Animal via a comprehensive online examination.

Office ESA will be recommended to some current or new patients and will have an online portal as well. However, Office ESA will write ESA employment letters for qualifying employees to have their emotional support animal be with them at work. There are restrictions and regulations that their ESAs must follow and abide by however.

Last month, EPS proudly announced their expansion of covering all states within the United States in a previous press release. Again, our team is happy to be improving and helping more and more people in many different ways. From covering and helping more people, to helping workers work with their ESA, Emotional Pet Support is here to help! Please visit https://www.emotionalpetsupport.com

Keep up with the latest news by visiting our social media platforms, https://www.facebook.com/emotionalpetsupport/ or https://twitter.com/Emotional_PS.

End
Source:
Email:***@emotionalpetsupport.com Email Verified
Tags:Emotional Support Animal, ESA letter, Doctors Note
Industry:Pets
Location:Newport Beach - California - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Emotional Pet Support News
Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly

Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

May 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share