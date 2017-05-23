News By Tag
Emotional Pet Support Launches Office ESA To Offer More Services
Emotional Pet Support (EPS) at www.emotionalpetsupport.com has recently announced that they are going to be providing more services with their recently launched division named Office ESA.
EPS is an online tele-psychology platform that helps connects patients with licensed mental health professionals so that they can determine if they qualify for an Emotional Support Animal via a comprehensive online examination.
Office ESA will be recommended to some current or new patients and will have an online portal as well. However, Office ESA will write ESA employment letters for qualifying employees to have their emotional support animal be with them at work. There are restrictions and regulations that their ESAs must follow and abide by however.
Last month, EPS proudly announced their expansion of covering all states within the United States in a previous press release. Again, our team is happy to be improving and helping more and more people in many different ways. From covering and helping more people, to helping workers work with their ESA, Emotional Pet Support is here to help! Please visit https://www.emotionalpetsupport.com
