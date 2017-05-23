News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Shred-Tech® Accelerates Growth with Opening of New Office in Raleigh
The new 20,000 square-foot facility supports the company's strategic plan to centralize its used truck and truck refurbishing business in Raleigh while consolidating the existing parts and service business currently based in Apex, NC. This expansion will give Shred-Tech the capacity and resources needed to achieve its growth objectives while improving customer service in the region.
The site is located at 4701 Trademark Drive, Raleigh, NC. Shred-Tech will host a Grand Opening event on June 7th from noon until 5:00 PM.
For any media enquiries please contact:
Smita Challu, Marketing Analyst, Shred-Tech Corp. schallu@shred-
About Shred-Tech:
Established in 1980, Shred-Tech® is a world leader in designing and manufacturing mobile and stationary shredding and recycling systems. Shred-Tech® has installed more than 5,000 shredding and recycling systems worldwide and is recognized globally for its commitment to engineering innovation and quality. Shred-Tech® is headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario Canada and has operations in Apex, NC, USA, Bedford- England and Thailand as well as distributors in the UK, Australia and Japan.
Contact
Smita Challu
5196213560
***@shred-tech.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse