Shred-Tech® Accelerates Growth with Opening of New Office in Raleigh

-- Shred-Tech®, a leading manufacturer of high-performance shredding and recycling systems, recentlyannounced plans to expand to a new factory location in Raleigh, NC to meet its increasing customer demands.The new 20,000 square-foot facility supports the company's strategic plan to centralize its used truck and truck refurbishing business in Raleigh while consolidating the existing parts and service business currently based in Apex, NC. This expansion will give Shred-Tech the capacity and resources needed to achieve its growth objectives while improving customer service in the region.The site is located at 4701 Trademark Drive, Raleigh, NC. Shred-Tech will host a Grand Opening event on June 7from noon until 5:00 PM.For any media enquiries please contact:Smita Challu, Marketing Analyst, Shred-Tech Corp. schallu@shred-tech.com Visit www.shred-tech.com 1-800-465-3214 | 1-519-621-3560Established in 1980, Shred-Tech® is a world leader in designing and manufacturing mobile and stationary shredding and recycling systems. Shred-Tech® has installed more than 5,000 shredding and recycling systems worldwide and is recognized globally for its commitment to engineering innovation and quality. Shred-Tech® is headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario Canada and has operations in Apex, NC, USA, Bedford- England and Thailand as well as distributors in the UK, Australia and Japan.