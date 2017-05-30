The June "Try It Out" Bundle is Now Available!

 
WILTON, N.Y. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Hi!

I wanted to tell you about something I'm proud to be partnering up on!

It's the June "Try It Out" Bundle -- and it's FULL of biz and lifestyle products.  It's valued at over $1,200 - but you get everything for $19!  There are products that can help you in SOOOO many ways!

You'll receive workshops to help you learn how to work with brads, kickstart your goals, create courses in 30 minutes, get more traffic, as well as pre-made content that you can use as your own (and more!).

There are lifestyle products, too -- including products that will help you start eating healthier ad detox the junk out of your system (just in time for Summer)!

Here is everything you will receive:

• Working with Brands
• Kickstart Your Goal Getting Attitude
• VA Business Starter Summit
• Workshops Around the World
• Self-Care for Stress Relief
• Get Clients, Get PAID! Book Your Next Clients From Facebook Groups STAT!
• Essential Detox
• Quick Start Guide to Marketing Yourself As A Coach
• Map Your Message
• Become a Virtual Assistant TODAY
• 28 Day Fit and Healthy Jumpstart
• Direct Sales Bundle for The Busy Woman
• Fear Less, Do More.  Release yourself the simple way and get more out of your life and business!
• Green Tea PLR Pack
• 5 Steps to a More Focused Business
• 30 Minute Course Creator
• 7 Super Secrets of Influencer Traffic
• Upgradeology eBook and Mini-eCourse
• Spring Bundle eBook Cover Offer
• Create, Market and Publish Your Own Information Products
• Captivate Your Community With Facebook Live
• Ready to Use Content - Marketing Live Events

AND YOU WILL GET ALL OF THIS FOR ONLY $19!

This bundle is only available through midnight on June 13.

Don't miss out!

Here is your link to get all this fabulous gifts! http://indiebizchicks.com/amember/aff/go/lcartier1?i=39

Thanks for participating and I hope you enjoy your bundle!

