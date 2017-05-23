 
Celebrity Charity Football & VIP Evening

Stars will dazzle in Sutton at the 3rd annual Memory Cup with Celeb FC, This year for Sutton based Charity - One Step at a Time.
 
 
Memory Cup - July 9th - Celeb FC - Sutton United FC
Memory Cup - July 9th - Celeb FC - Sutton United FC
 
SUTTON, England - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- On Sunday 9th July, Celebrities will gather together to take part in the 3rd annual #MemoryCup Charity match and VIP evening at Sutton United FC's ground.

Celebs playing on the day include UK Garage Music legends MC Kie and DJ Pied Piper, Hollyoak's Paul Danan, Big Brother 2016 Winner Jason Burrill and Celebrity Big Brother & Towie favourite Lewis Bloor.

Rob Lamarr of C5 Super Casino, Paul Sullivan from the Apprentice, DJ Nicky Daws of Flex FM, UK Garage Star Scott Garcia, Marlon Wallen of BBUK 2014 and Linda Lambert and Nat & John from Storage Hunters UK will also join them  in an afternoon and evening of football, family fun and great music.

The #MemoryCup will raise funds this year for One Step at a Time, a Sutton based Charity, which supports local families who have children with special needs; the event is also held in loving memory of MC Sparks, one of the founding teammates of Celeb FC and other friends we have made & lost in the 4 years Celeb FC have been going.

Ticket prices are:

Adults - £5, including lucky number programme with a host of great prizes

Children - £1

Family - £10 (2 adults and up to 4 children)

VIP Evening - £10 per person (limited number available to public)

The event will take place at:

Sutton United FC

Borough Sports Ground

Gander Green Lane

Sutton

SM1 2EY

Gates open at 5.00pm, with kick off at 6.00pm.

VIP evening is from 8.30pm to Midnight

Follow #MemoryCup on all social media for updates

The charity football match is just the start of the fundraising as a VIP evening event begins at 8.30pm and features the fabulous Lucy Texeira, who you may remember from XFactor, when she appeared as one half of the duo "Two Shoes". She is now transformed as - Beyoncé the Irreplaceable Tribute and performing with her backing dancers for us. Along with a fantastic Raffle, later in the evening we also have an hour of Old School Garage music from the very talented Ricky Flower – who you will recognise as one half of the internet sensation "Two Blokes in a Van".

Tickets are just £10 each.

Email info@celebfc.co.uk for tickets or search Eventbrite for #MemoryCup

Karin, Founder of Celeb FC said, "We are utterly delighted to give a shout out for this event. Everything that we do is important, but this event is the one that's truly at Celeb FCs heart & benefits Surrey Charities every year. Without the funding they so desperately need, they can't help the people that need them most. We owe a great deal of thanks to so many people – the celebs that support us, the venue, the local press, local communities – but it really comes down to ticket sales. So please come along.

If you would like to know more about Celeb FC, please email info@CelebFC.co.uk  or visit www.celebfc.co.uk
