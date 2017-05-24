IBIS Airlines' Disruptive Low Cost Model with its targeted customer segmentation for fulfilling different traveler's needs is filling the air-ways IBIS Airlines Because of the company's instant visibility and national interest, their use of social media is critical, as the airline itself is being built from the ground floor up taking specific consumer segments' needs into consideration in all aspects of its model. As such, the very foundation of the airlines has been like wise designed to create widespread interest, develop commercial partnerships, and most importantly attract strategic investment PALM BEACH, Fla. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- IBIS Airlines' customer segmentation and focused revenue centers and strategic commercial partnerships ensure economic advantages for the startup airline over other low-cost airlines with their add-on fees.



"There's great enthusiasm and belief in the ultimate success of this high-flying venture" said company CEO, Ian Herman. led by a highly-motivated, highly-experienced management team.



Crucial to that success is IBIS securing a significant financial investment to get the airline off the ground. Plans are in place. Wheels are in motion.



IBIS Airlines, a privately held, national, "low fares – high tech" consumer centric airline company with its disruptive business model is winning over critics. Low Fares and High Tech and a truly consumer focused models in all aspects of IBIS's delivery of their business planning. This disruptive model is starting to ripple nationwide. The company will make airfare affordable to the flying public



"The U.S. is crying out in need of an airline that ensures that customers are treated with respect and that their specific consumer needs are met on several key travel variables, as pet lovers, families travelling together and the focused businessmen' said David M. Klein, IBIS's Exec VP and CMO…'well beyond current expectations," he said.



ABOUT IBIS AIRLINES:



Named for a native Florida bird, IBIS Airlines is a privately held "low cost-high tech" airline company that is about to take fight nationally. The company plan is based on a disruptive and transformational business model that will fly high-capacity 747 jumbo jets between highly-populated U.S. cities. Innovative graphic marketing and utilization of unique revenue centers will enable IBIS to offer the flying public deeply discounted fares while continuing to make quality customer service a top priority.



Business travelers will enjoy high-tech amenities in a comfortable, separately dedicated work zone; parents will find a kid-friendly space with family-friendly entertainment; and pet lovers will appreciate the comfort and safety provided in the special cabin for their furry friends. In addition, foodies will be able to preorder meals for delivery fresh onboard, and everyone can benefit from the significantly lower fares on all flights, with no hidden extras. All passengers will "avoid mistreatment and get the IBIS treatment" with consideration and courtesy.



For IBIS Airlines Investors:



This release contains forward looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with changes and transitions in management personnel, the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the airline spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, service demand, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IBIS Airlines assumes no obligation to update any forward looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.



Contact

David M. Klein, Exec. VP and CMO

