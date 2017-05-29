Country(s)
Industry News
Emmy Award Winner, Shawn Vela, Creates Short Film To Honor Fallen Marines, "Remembering The Fallen"
Cliff Leonard is a sculptor who creates busts of Fallen Marines to honor their sacrifice for freedom. His passion to honor those Marines brings him to Orlando, FL to create a bust of Lance Corporal Antoine Smith.
In 2017, one online search lead Cliff to discover Lance Corporal Antoine Smith. The 22-year-old lost his life in 2004 during the battles of Fallujah in Iraq. Antoine was the only child of Deborah Smith and attended First Baptist Church Orlando with his mother. A connection made through the church allowed Cliff to get in touch with Deborah.
Cliff spent two months creating the bust of Marine Lance Corporal Antoine Smith, which was unveiled on Memorial Day Weekend at First Baptist Church Orlando.
"Remembering the Fallen," was produced by Emmy® Award Winner Shawn Vela of Vela Visuals and First Baptist Church Orlando. First Baptist Orlando is a 14000 member congregation. The church's 130 acre campus is located at 3000 South John Young Parkway Orlando, FL 32805. The church meets for worship services Saturday at 5:30pm and Sunday at 8:30am, 10:00am, and 11:30am.
Watch The Film: http://www.velavisuals.com/
Others who contributed to the project include: Emmy® Award Winner Jeff Ottum, Jonathan Hickey, Cliff Leonard, and Deborah Smith.
As the production of the film came to a close, Shawn Vela said, "Cliff's story makes it easy to feel a deep sense of American Pride and gratitude for those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Being a filmmaker enriches my soul. It gives me the privilege to meet amazing people with a story of impact."
ABOUT SHAWN: Shawn Vela is an Emmy® Award-Winning Director, Cinematographer and Editor, Vela has been recognized for filming on four Super Bowl Commercial sets, IMBD credits on three Emmy®-Winning Documentaries, and director of photography on the Business Travel Show; Ambitious Adventures. He has been quoted in publications such as the "International Business Times," "Orlando Business Journal," "CEOWORLD Magazine," ABC, FOX, CBS, NBC, and THE CW Television Network.
As the founder of Vela Visuals, a full-service video production company based in Orlando, Florida, Vela specializes in creating video content for companies and organizations worldwide. He is also the creator of Filmmaking Essentials, an online educational resource for filmmakers that is scheduled to launch in 2017.
Contact
Vela Visuals
***@velavisuals.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 29, 2017