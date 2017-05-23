News By Tag
Mercedes-Benz of Music City Competition
Sing to Drive Your Dream- Submit yourself singing the iconic Janis Joplin song "Mercedes-Benz" and share to get votes!
Submit yourself singing the iconic Janis Joplin song "Mercedes-Benz"
PRIZES INCLUDE:
3-year lease on 2017 Mercedes-Benz C 300
2 Tickets to Tennessee vs. Alabama Football game on October 21, 2017 including a parking pass and hotel room
The opportunity to sing the national anthem at an University of Alabama sporting event
Mercedes-Benz of Music City – Live the Dream! Grand Opening July 26, 2017
Our "Live the Dream" tag line at Mercedes–Benz of Music City, starts with the Dream within the heart of our customers, who strive to drive only the best everyday! Our customers are dreamers, extraordinary people filled with excellence, optimism, and hope for a better future. Their dream includes driving only the finest automobiles in the world! Automobiles that exceed their dreams and aspirations!
