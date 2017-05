Mercedes-Benz of Music City Competition

Sing to Drive Your Dream- Submit yourself singing the iconic Janis Joplin song "Mercedes-Benz" and share to get votes!

--Mercedes-Benz of Music City CompetitionSubmit yourself singing the iconic Janis Joplin song "Mercedes-Benz"and share to get votes!PRIZES INCLUDE:3-year lease on 2017 Mercedes-Benz C 3002 Tickets to Tennessee vs. Alabama Football game on October 21, 2017 including a parking pass and hotel roomThe opportunity to sing the national anthem at an University of Alabama sporting eventMercedes-Benz of Music City – Live the Dream! Grand Opening July 26, 2017Our "Live the Dream" tag line at Mercedes–Benz of Music City, starts with the Dream within the heart of our customers, who strive to drive only the best everyday! Our customers are dreamers, extraordinary people filled with excellence, optimism, and hope for a better future. Their dream includes driving only the finest automobiles in the world! Automobiles that exceed their dreams and aspirations!Living the Dream is also about; unparalleled service, a culture committed to total customer satisfaction, and all the amenities only offered at Mercedes-Benz store, of Music City.Enter to win here: http://woobox.com/ 8jx6wg Review the official rules for complete detailshttp://woobox.com/offers/rules/8jx6wg