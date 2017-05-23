 
News By Tag
* Win
* Mercedes Benz
* Contest
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Nashville
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
29282726252423


Mercedes-Benz of Music City Competition

Sing to Drive Your Dream- Submit yourself singing the iconic Janis Joplin song "Mercedes-Benz" and share to get votes!
 
 
Sing to Drive your Dream
Sing to Drive your Dream
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Sing to Drive Your Dream

Mercedes-Benz of Music City Competition

Submit yourself singing the iconic Janis Joplin song "Mercedes-Benz" and share to get votes!

PRIZES INCLUDE:

3-year lease on 2017 Mercedes-Benz C 300

2 Tickets to Tennessee vs. Alabama Football game on October 21, 2017 including a parking pass and hotel room

The opportunity to sing the national anthem at an University of Alabama sporting event

Mercedes-Benz of Music City – Live the Dream! Grand Opening July 26, 2017

Our "Live the Dream" tag line at Mercedes–Benz of Music City, starts with the Dream within the heart of our customers, who strive to drive only the best everyday!  Our customers are dreamers, extraordinary people filled with excellence, optimism, and hope for a better future. Their dream includes driving only the finest automobiles in the world! Automobiles that exceed their dreams and aspirations!  Living the Dream is also about; unparalleled service, a culture committed to total customer satisfaction, and all the amenities only offered at  Mercedes-Benz store, of Music City.

Enter to win here: http://woobox.com/8jx6wg

Review the official rules for complete details
http://woobox.com/offers/rules/8jx6wg

Contact
Amy Rothenberger
***@mbofmc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mbofmc.com Email Verified
Tags:Win, Mercedes Benz, Contest
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Nashville - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly

Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

May 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share