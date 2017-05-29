 
CharmPosh.com Launch Summer Season Girls Dresses Stunner Showcase

ATLANTA - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- CharmPosh.com today announced the launch campaign for Summer Season Girls Dresses Stunner Showcase live on their site. Parents can now shop the hottest girls dresses for spring and summer 2017 season via CharmPosh's website.

According to the CharmPosh site they are super excited to celebrate summer season featuring their fave girls dresses stunner showcase. Revealing for the spring and summer season 2017 tulle, silk, and soft cotton will be the best choices for hot weather. Relating girls dresses are all about posh couture detail and princess creativity for the most amazing fun. Where the showcase selection is perfect for birthday parties, afternoon tea, play dates, special occasions and more.

Launched in June of 2008 CharmPosh is the ultimate place to shop, discover and explore when it comes to kids lifestyle. Gain inspiration through curating Best Kids Clothes, Children's Clothing Boutiques, and Family Vacation online travel services. An innovative and simplistic modern approach for staying in the know about kids fashion trends and family travel experiences.

The site also offers a full service family travel zone to find the best hotel deals and family vacation packages with over 100,000 hotels to book from 24/7 never needing reservations. The site further curates vacation packages and even rental car savings.

To see the hottest girls dresses for spring and summer 2017 visit:

http://charmposh.com/2017/05/29/summer-season-girls-dress...

To find amazing destinations worldwide and millions of verified guest reviews around the world visit: http://familyvacations.charmposh.com/

To work with CharmPosh.com on a special in-house campaign advertising promotion please contact: info@charmposh.com or call (404) 806-0548.

