3hr Salsa dance Class Atlanta Saturday June 3rd
learn how to dance Salsa in one day. hosted by Salsa Atlanta. at Dancing4Fun Dance Studio. We will teaching you how to dance Salsa from the very basics.
3hr Salsa Boot Camp Atlanta GA +
Salsa Party
-- Includes Evening Salsa Party @ Nemoes next door
to Dancing4Fun Dance Studio
Do you have two left feet? No Rhythm? No Partner?
No Problem! We got your back!!
2 - Different levels - Beginner Level & Beyond Basic class
Do you want to learn how to dance Salsa but too busy to attend a
weekly Latin dance class? Are you visiting Atlanta for the
weekend? New in town? Check out our 3hr Salsa Boot
Camp in Atlanta Ga, every Saturday Afternoon. Singles,
Couples, or simply celebrating a special occasion. It
doesn't matter, I'm sure you guys will have a blast!
Whether you are a beginner or have been dancing for a while
and want to learn more Salsa moves. This 3hr Salsa class at
Dancing4fun dance studio in Norcross GA is for you.
Every 3 hr Salsa Boot Camp attendees can also attend our evening
party for free. This is a great way to practice all the moves you just
learned. Remember No Partner, No Rhythm needed!
Even if you have two left feet. Come check us out!
Go to our website for all the details.
You can also give us a call or text.
Time:
3-hr Salsa Boot camp
1:40pm - Check in
2pm - 5pm - 3hr Salsa Class (2 levels)
-- Beginner & Intermediate levels
Where:
Dancing4Fun Dance Studio
6025 Peachtree Parkway
Norcross Ga 30092
770.855.4396 text/call
678.304.7(D4F)
Costs:
$40/person or $70/couple in advanced
$50/person or $90 @ door
-- includes Evening Salsa Party @ nemoes Tavern ( next door to Studio)
For more information or to pay in advanced:
https://www.facebook.com/
http://salsabootcampatlanta.eventbrite.com
We also provide private lessons, DJ Services and Dance Instruction
for Corporate events and private parties in the Metro Atlanta Area.
Sean-Christopher
770.855.4396 call/text
678.304.7D4F(
Contact
Sean-Christopher
***@dancing4fun.com
End
