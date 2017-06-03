 
Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
29282726252423


Salsa & Bachata Fling Atlanta @ Nemoes June 3, 2017

Latin Night Atlanta, featuring DJ Soltrix and Neander Lima. Best of Tropical Salsa Bachata, Merengue & more. at Nemoes Tavern. Hosted by Salsa Atlanta.
 
 
NORCROSS, Ga. - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Salsa ATL & Dancing4Fun Presents...
Atlanta Pre-Summer Salsa & Bachata Fling featuring
World Renowed DJ Soltrix of Tampa Florida
and Saxaphone Extraordinaire Neander 'SaxChata' Lima of Dallas TX
Saturday, June 3, 2017

Check out our Facebook invite:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1334396959961947/

Lets get summer started in Atlanta with Salsa ATL and your
favorite Latin dance hits! Tropical Elegance a weekly Latin Night
hosted by Dancing4Fun Dance Studio & Salsa ATL is holding a
special Pre-Summer Fling at Nemoes Tavern.
Be sure to invite all your friends. It doesn't matter if you enjoy Salsa
or Bachata. Nice wooden dance floor, Kitchen will be
open till 1am, Bar open till 2am, and we will be partying
till 4am!
If you are celebrating a special occasion
please let us know how we can make it even more
special for you!

Where:
Nemoes Tavern
6025 Peachtree Pkwy
Norcross GA 30092
770.855.4396 text/call

Time:
10pm - Salsa & Bachata lesson
10:30pm - 2am Salsa room (front bar opens)
with DJ Joey G
11pm - 4am
-- (Main room) DJ Soltrix & Neander
& DJ Evan - Best of Tropical Salsa,
Bachata & more

Costs:
$15/person @ door
   -- Free for 3hr Salsa boot camp & 2hr
      Salsa & Bachata Class attendees.
   -- Free for NYE VIP members

Check out our Facebook invite:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1334396959961947/

Interested in Salsa or Bachata lesson?
check out our website:
https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.SalsaATL.com%2F&h=ATNHIHoDJ9ZhxBZm5NBVmwKKXLHgAA65ojG08TvbNmPDyHRG7aUiaBhRIT3ffKvINBW9A-FaFYaSDcazLuXpPPOMbfLXDGUh5W6VV8VsaYSRGt59DtzXQ6eRETEl6ZyVJk6eigXGkg&enc=AZNeI1-h57f6GYixJ1elW2eZAZZD_qx3PfZ9bd8SqYneEWyxGc8_fUewJif1OHC_0_4&s=1


if you have any questions...

Sean-Christopher
770.855.4396 text/call

Sean-Christopher
***@dancing4fun.com
Source:Dancing4Fun Dance Studio
Email:***@dancing4fun.com Email Verified
