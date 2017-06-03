Salsa & Bachata Fling Atlanta @ Nemoes June 3, 2017

Latin Night Atlanta, featuring DJ Soltrix and Neander Lima. Best of Tropical Salsa Bachata, Merengue & more. at Nemoes Tavern. Hosted by Salsa Atlanta.

-- Salsa ATL & Dancing4Fun Presents...Atlanta Pre-Summer Salsa & Bachata Fling featuringWorld Renowed DJ Soltrix of Tampa Floridaand Saxaphone Extraordinaire Neander 'SaxChata' Lima of Dallas TXSaturday, June 3, 2017Check out our Facebook invite:https://www.facebook.com/events/1334396959961947/Lets get summer started in Atlanta with Salsa ATL and yourfavorite Latin dance hits! Tropical Elegance a weekly Latin Nighthosted by Dancing4Fun Dance Studio & Salsa ATL is holding aspecial Pre-Summer Fling at Nemoes Tavern.Be sure to invite all your friends. It doesn't matter if you enjoy Salsaor Bachata. Nice wooden dance floor, Kitchen will beopen till 1am, Bar open till 2am, and we will be partyingtill 4am!If you are celebrating a special occasionplease let us know how we can make it even morespecial for you!Where:Nemoes Tavern6025 Peachtree PkwyNorcross GA 30092770.855.4396 text/callTime:10pm - Salsa & Bachata lesson10:30pm - 2am Salsa room (front bar opens)with DJ Joey G11pm - 4am-- (Main room) DJ Soltrix & Neander& DJ Evan - Best of Tropical Salsa,Bachata & moreCosts:$15/person @ door-- Free for 3hr Salsa boot camp & 2hrSalsa & Bachata Class attendees.-- Free for NYE VIP membersCheck out our Facebook invite:Interested in Salsa or Bachata lesson?check out our website:https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.SalsaATL.com%2F&h=ATNHIHoDJ9ZhxBZm5NBVmwKKXLHgAA65ojG08TvbNmPDyHRG7aUiaBhRIT3ffKvINBW9A-FaFYaSDcazLuXpPPOMbfLXDGUh5W6VV8VsaYSRGt59DtzXQ6eRETEl6ZyVJk6eigXGkg&enc=AZNeI1-h57f6GYixJ1elW2eZAZZD_qx3PfZ9bd8SqYneEWyxGc8_fUewJif1OHC_0_4&s=1if you have any questions...Sean-Christopher770.855.4396 text/call