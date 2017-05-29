 
News By Tag
* Non-profit
* Entertainment
* Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
29282726252423

NY Native/ Superstore Actor Dominic Pace Returns To His Hometown To Give Grant To Local Business

NY Native/ Superstore Actor Dominic Pace Returns To His Hometown To Give Grant To Local Business at Ossining and The Arts
 
 
Dominic Pace
Dominic Pace
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Non-profit
* Entertainment
* Music

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Events

LOS ANGELES - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Ossining, New York Native/ Actor Dominic Pace will return home July 29th to host the event, Ossining and The Arts. The event will take place on July 29th at the Budarz Theater in the Ossining Public Library at 6 pm. The theater is located at 53 Croton Ave, Ossining NY 10562. Pace started a Grant in 2011 as a way of giving back to his community, supporting a young artist's dreams, as well as honoring his Grandfather William Tagliaferri, who had been his inspiration since childhood.

This year's recipient are owners of  Mike Risko Music in Ossining,Mike and Miriam Risko have been in business since 1997. The Grant will go towards a student of the Risko's choice which will pay for extended music lessons for a child who has shown enthusiasm and potential with their musical talent.

"My grandfather's first dream was to entertain. He loved the Saxophone and headed up a band in the Bronx before World War 2. He was such an inspiration to my family, as well as his friends. It gives me great joy to extend his positive influence and passion for music in this way" says Pace.

The event will also recognize small business in Ossining and the positive effect it had on Pace's life while he was studying acting in New York. Four Local Ossining Businesses have sponsored the event, and will have exclusive offers for attendees that evening.

Following the presentation of the Grant, Pace will be screening two Short Films. One of his own, and another written, directed, and produced by fellow Ossining Native, Kristen Hester. Admission will be free.

To Learn more about Mike and Miriam visit: www.mikeriskomusicschool.com

For more information, please visit the Facebook Event Page.

Ossining and The Arts: Hosted by Dominic Pace (https://www.facebook.com/events/1666755210005690??ti=ia)

Media Contact
Rich Girl PR
***@richgirlproductions.com
End
Source:
Email:***@richgirlproductions.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 29, 2017
Rich Girl Productions News
Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly

Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

May 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share