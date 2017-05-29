News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
NY Native/ Superstore Actor Dominic Pace Returns To His Hometown To Give Grant To Local Business
NY Native/ Superstore Actor Dominic Pace Returns To His Hometown To Give Grant To Local Business at Ossining and The Arts
This year's recipient are owners of Mike Risko Music in Ossining,Mike and Miriam Risko have been in business since 1997. The Grant will go towards a student of the Risko's choice which will pay for extended music lessons for a child who has shown enthusiasm and potential with their musical talent.
"My grandfather's first dream was to entertain. He loved the Saxophone and headed up a band in the Bronx before World War 2. He was such an inspiration to my family, as well as his friends. It gives me great joy to extend his positive influence and passion for music in this way" says Pace.
The event will also recognize small business in Ossining and the positive effect it had on Pace's life while he was studying acting in New York. Four Local Ossining Businesses have sponsored the event, and will have exclusive offers for attendees that evening.
Following the presentation of the Grant, Pace will be screening two Short Films. One of his own, and another written, directed, and produced by fellow Ossining Native, Kristen Hester. Admission will be free.
To Learn more about Mike and Miriam visit: www.mikeriskomusicschool.com
For more information, please visit the Facebook Event Page.
Ossining and The Arts: Hosted by Dominic Pace (https://www.facebook.com/
Media Contact
Rich Girl PR
***@richgirlproductions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 29, 2017