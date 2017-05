Improve Your Health During Your Summer Travels

"Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control"

-- For many families long road trips are a summer ritual. Whether it's visiting a National Park across the country or dropping in on relatives in a neighboring state, Memorial Day often ushers in ambitious travel plans. This summer why not enjoy better health as you drive?For a limited time, you can travel with award-winning speaker and physician, David DeRose, MD, as he reads his acclaimed book, "Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control." The 10-CD Audiobook features nearly 12 hours of content and lists for $39.95, but through June 15 you can pick up a copy for half price.The book, a recommended read from, will walk you through non-drug approaches to lowering your blood pressure—or keeping it at an optimal level.has gone on record, "the guide delivers plenty of good advice and intriguing facts, clearly conveyed." Why not make better health, and lower blood pressure, one of your summer travel destinations?Take advantage of this special offer and pick up a copy of "Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control" on audiobook!Don't wait until you're packing your car! Get the $39.95 Audiobook today for only $19.95 at www.compasshealth.net/purchase. ( http://www.compasshealth.net/ purchase (Notes: The book is also available on Amazon in hard cover, soft cover and Kindle editions as well as a downloadable Audible audiobook: https://www.amazon.com/ Thirty-Natural- Blood-Pressure- Cont... . If you will be visiting BookCon or BookExpo in New York City, "Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control" will be featured at the New Title Showcase, Booth 1657. Check out #Bookexpo for more information.)