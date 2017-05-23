News By Tag
Improve Your Health During Your Summer Travels
For a limited time, you can travel with award-winning speaker and physician, David DeRose, MD, as he reads his acclaimed book, "Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control." The 10-CD Audiobook features nearly 12 hours of content and lists for $39.95, but through June 15 you can pick up a copy for half price.
The book, a recommended read from Kirkus Reviews, will walk you through non-drug approaches to lowering your blood pressure—or keeping it at an optimal level. Kirkus Reviews has gone on record, "the guide delivers plenty of good advice and intriguing facts, clearly conveyed." Why not make better health, and lower blood pressure, one of your summer travel destinations?
Don't wait until you're packing your car! Get the $39.95 Audiobook today for only $19.95 at www.compasshealth.net/
(Notes: The book is also available on Amazon in hard cover, soft cover and Kindle editions as well as a downloadable Audible audiobook: https://www.amazon.com/
