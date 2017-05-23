News By Tag
Bahamas Government leases electric vehicles for official fleets
100% Electric, Zero-Emission Vehicles Are Move Toward Greener Future For The Bahamas
This purchase demonstrates the Bahamas Government's continued progress towards reducing its reliance on fossil fuels, similar to public energy initiatives in Barbados and other countries throughout the Caribbean. Switching to electric vehicles not only results in savings on fuel and maintenance costs, but also improves the bottom line of the National Budget to the benefit of all taxpayers. To date, The Bahamas Cabinet Office, Department of Inland Revenue, Civil Aviation, and Social Services have all enjoyed the reliability, durability and the ability to meet the driving range needs of its drivers, who are all very pleased with the smooth ride and luxury features of the LEAF.
According to Ms. Pia Farmer, Director of Easy Car Sales, the Government's desire to reduce its carbon footprint is encouraging. It demonstrates an interest in bringing The Bahamas in step with the growing trend of greener transportation around the world and helps align the Nation with our 2030 Energy Policy goals.
Bloomberg magazine has predicted that the 2020s will be "the decade of the electric vehicle', and sales of EVs worldwide have shown a healthy increase year-over-year since 2014, reflecting the choice of more environmentally conscious consumers.
"We are seeing more and more interest in EVs at Easy Car Sales not only from the government sector but also from business owners and individual consumers who are learning that EVs are not only good for the environment but also great for their pocketbook. It's just a matter of time before more of us recognize the benefits of joining the EV revolution,"
ABOUT EASY CAR SALES
Since 2008, Easy Car Sales has built a reputation in Nassau, Bahamas for providing Bahamians with access to a variety of reliable, pre-owned vehicles from entry level to luxury options. The company is the country's first and only distributor of 100% electric vehicles and currently stocks the zero-emission Nissan LEAF, the world's best selling EV. Easy Car Sales has the diagnostic tools and trained technicians to service the Nissan LEAF electric vehicles.
