Ignite Entrepreneurship & Investment Summit To Feature Naples Realtor

Naples Realtor Rosa Houghten to be local host at Ignite Summit in SWFL
 
 
Rosa Houghten at the Hyatt
Rosa Houghten at the Hyatt
 
NAPLES, Fla. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Rosa Houghten of Keller Williams Realty Naples will be the local host at this year's Ignite Entrepreneurship and Investment Summit. The upcoming event in Bonita Springs, Florida will feature a local small business expo, national speakers, and experts in business and portfolio growth.

The Ignite Summit will be hosted at the award-winning Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa in Bonita Springs, FL on Saturday, November 18th. Nationally recognized speakers at this year's event include; fund manager Fuquan Bilal, Sensei Gililland of Black Belt Investors, former Versace model, reality TV personality, and member of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Kaya Wittenburg, and well as Naples based wealth advisor Jim Beam.

So far, this year's sponsors of the event include NNG Capital Fund, Jabber Mouth Marketing, Sky Five Properties, and Rosa's team at Keller Williams Realty Naples. Additional sponsors and small businesses in attendance are expected to include local SWFL coworking spaces, real estate lenders, and innovative food and drink startups.

In addition to an action packed full day event on the Saturday, the event will also feature an Influencer Meetup and after party for VIP guests who want to network directly with accomplished entrepreneurs, business growth experts, investors, and financiers.

The Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa is one of the most highly regarded hotel and conference destinations in the region. It has cultivated numerous awards year-after-year, including AAA Four Diamond Hotel status, and 2017 ConventionSouth Magazine Top Renovated Meeting Site. The magnificent resort features fantastic views out to the Gulf, multiple pools and recreation areas, including its own private island.

Rosa Houghten (Rosaelia Arrreaga-Houghten) is a former notable real estate rookie who secured 38 property listings in her first week in the industry. Today she serves buyers and investor clients as a local property expert in Bonita Springs and Naples, FL, as well as with well-priced investment property deals in Miami and the Dominican Republic via her website at http://www.rosahoughtenrealestate.com. She has also been involved in event hosting for Realty 411, who participates and puts on nationwide and international real estate events from India to Miami to San Francisco, CA.

Rosa says, "this is an exciting event, which is well timed to empower local entrepreneurs launching and growing startups in the Naples-Bonita-Ft. Myers area, which has been ranked as one of the best for starting a business in 2017, as well as providing already successful business owners and investors with access to high yield passive income investments."

Tickets are available at www.IgniteSummitFL.com. Press interview and sponsorship inquiries can be directed to Rosa directly by email at Success@RosaHoughten.com.

