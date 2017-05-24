News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ignite Entrepreneurship & Investment Summit To Feature Naples Realtor
Naples Realtor Rosa Houghten to be local host at Ignite Summit in SWFL
The Ignite Summit will be hosted at the award-winning Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa in Bonita Springs, FL on Saturday, November 18th. Nationally recognized speakers at this year's event include; fund manager Fuquan Bilal, Sensei Gililland of Black Belt Investors, former Versace model, reality TV personality, and member of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Kaya Wittenburg, and well as Naples based wealth advisor Jim Beam.
So far, this year's sponsors of the event include NNG Capital Fund, Jabber Mouth Marketing, Sky Five Properties, and Rosa's team at Keller Williams Realty Naples. Additional sponsors and small businesses in attendance are expected to include local SWFL coworking spaces, real estate lenders, and innovative food and drink startups.
In addition to an action packed full day event on the Saturday, the event will also feature an Influencer Meetup and after party for VIP guests who want to network directly with accomplished entrepreneurs, business growth experts, investors, and financiers.
The Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa is one of the most highly regarded hotel and conference destinations in the region. It has cultivated numerous awards year-after-year, including AAA Four Diamond Hotel status, and 2017 ConventionSouth Magazine Top Renovated Meeting Site. The magnificent resort features fantastic views out to the Gulf, multiple pools and recreation areas, including its own private island.
Rosa Houghten (Rosaelia Arrreaga-Houghten)
Rosa says, "this is an exciting event, which is well timed to empower local entrepreneurs launching and growing startups in the Naples-Bonita-
Tickets are available at www.IgniteSummitFL.com. Press interview and sponsorship inquiries can be directed to Rosa directly by email at Success@RosaHoughten.com.
Contact
Rosa Houghten
***@rosahoughten.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse