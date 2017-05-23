News By Tag
Global Kids Sports Equipments Market Analysis and Major Opportunities Assessment Report
Geographically, the research focuses on some prime regions, such as China, North America, Japan, Europe, Southeast Asia and India. Through the regional analysis, it has been analyzed that increasing popularity of ball sports among kids, innovation of kids' sports apparel and accessories, and booming acceptance of e-commerce retailing is contributing towards the market growth. Today, easy availability of trendy sports accessories and a wide variety of equipment specially designed for kids, can be another factor driving market growth. For each regional segment, the report presents precise information on production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from the review period of 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
The sports equipment industry is rapidly embracing new technologies and acclimating its products in order to keep pace with changing global trends. Modern playgrounds provide different kids of play equipment like the slide, see-saw, jungle gym, slide, sandbox etc. There may also be different play houses and mazes. These help kids build strength, flexibility and co-ordination.
Furthermore, the report segments the market on the basis of types and applications. On the basis of types, the market segmentation includes outdoor sports equipments, indoor sports equipments and fitness sports equipments. Major application includes sport equipment stores, exclusive stores and online retailing stores. Based on application, the report studies the sales of sports equipments; and analyzes the production, price and market share of the key manufacturers. In the subsequent part, the report studies the market dynamics and presents an independent analysis of various elements such as drivers, restraints and trends that will define the market size and value in the forthcoming years.
The last section of the report is dedicated to studying the performance of a few of the leading companies operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the study include Nike, Adidas, JD Sports Fashion, PUMA and Cabela's.
