ChiroTouch Announces One-Day User Conference June 1st in San Diego, California

-- Contact: Kitty FranklinChiroTouch9265 Sky Park CourtSuite 200San Diego, CA 92123Phone: 858.966.9047ChiroTouch Announces One-Day User Conference June 1st in San Diego, CaliforniaSan Diego, CA—May 29, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, announced a one-day user conference will be held in conjunction with the California Chiropractic Association (CCA) Convention and Marketplace in San Diego, California.As part the upcoming California Chiropractic Association Convention and Marketplace in San Diego, CA, ChiroTouch is inviting attendees to join them for ChiroTouch Connect, a one-day training event exclusively for users of ChiroTouch chiropractic EHR software. This is a special opportunity to receive eight in-depth hours of training, which will be held on June 1st, from 7:00 AM to 5:30 PM at the Paradise Point Resort. Breakfast and lunch are included.The event, which is open to both CCA members and non-members, will cover the following topics:* Secrets for improving patient flow and front desk operations* Streamlining accounting and billing for maximum efficiency* Touring ChiroTouch 6.6, ChiroTouch's latest software update* Using iPad apps to mobilize a practice* Streamlining documentation"ChiroTouch continually strives to create opportunities to support our clients and show them how much we value their business," said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch. "ChiroTouch Connect is one of those opportunities. We're thrilled that we're able to offer this training event at CCA's upcoming convention and provide our clients with information they can use to improve their practice efficiencies and overall success."ChiroTouch clients can register for ChiroTouch Connect by visiting the registration website, www.chirotouchconnect.com. The user conference rate is $199 for CCA members and $299 for non-members. Registrants may use promo code CHIRO17 to save $100.About ChiroTouchChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.