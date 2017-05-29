Wells International Foundation Founder Monique Y Wells Nominated Three Times for Top Women in Travel

Dr. Monique Y. Wells

-- Theis pleased to announce that founder and CEO Monique Y. Wells has been nominated in three categories for theDr. Wells is co-founder of the travel service Discover Paris!, creator of her company's, and writer/publisher of the award-winning. She has been nominated in the following categories for the Top Women in Travel Awards:The awards recognize excellence in achievement for the following fields and endeavors: Destination Management/Marketing, Hospitality, Shopping Tourism, Travel and Transportation, Travel and Tourism, Tourism Marketing, Travel Blogging, Travel/Tourism Media, Travel Research, and Mentoring in Travel and Tourism.The Wells International Foundation has a Specific Focus Area in travel / study abroad.works with the Wells International Foundation to provide private, guided tours and activities that feature African diaspora history, culture, and contemporary life in Paris as well as gastronomy in Paris.was founded by Laura Mandala to enhance the success of women in the travel and tourism industry through peer-to-peer networking, mentoring, lead sharing, and giving back to the global travel community in meaningful ways.WITTI created the Top Women in Travel Awards to draw attention to the outstanding contribution of women to the travel industry. The organization has received over 50 nominations for outstanding women in this industry, reaching from Nigeria and Guam to New England. Prizes will recognize individuals who are outstanding in their professional achievements and in promoting the success of women around them.The award ceremony will be held at the WITTI Annual Brunch at Kellari Restaurant in Washington, D.C. on June 4, 2017.For more information about the, visit