Text My Main Number Shared Value Added Business Benefits of SMS To Landline Service
A representative of Text My Main Number addressed media questions about the benefits of the Landline texting solution. The representative shared all benefits of SMS to Landline service along with the brief of value added benefits of this solution.
The representative of Text My Main Number shared that "Texting has been one of the most convenient mode of communication for customers for many reasons. Thus, introducing this SMS service in the business would definitely bring in the customer satisfaction on relevant benefits for the business. This service has different packages which are categorized by keeping different needs in mind so any small to large business can use this service without making a huge investment. At the same time, the returns over this investment are really alluring."
The spokesperson of the company then shared top 3 value added business benefits of the Landline Texting Service:
Automate communication
The SMS to Landline service can help in automating the communication at a greater level. It comes with the features called, "Auto Reply", which allows you to set automated reply for each or for selected received messages. One more such feature is "ITR (Integrated Text Response)", which allows you to automatically reply back to the customer for frequently asked questions. For example, if your customer wants to know your address, your customer only needs to send an SMS to your landline number with the text, "Address". This solution will text your address back to the customer. There are many more features such as schedule SMS, Group SMS, etc. which will make communication simpler and automated.
Improved productivity
The landline texting service bestows the benefits of automated communication as well as less calls at the center because now, your customers can take benefits of texting. As the solution of Text My Main Number is taking care of almost 30-80% of routine communication, now, staff can be utilized in other productive activities. Also, the detailed and easy to locate message logs of texting make it easier to find any required log. This further contributes in quick message references. Furthermore, this business messaging solution keeps personal and professional messages separate. All these benefits collectively contribute to increased productivity.
Increased business and Returns over Investment
Improved customer satisfaction will get more repeat business as well as reference business. Also, the increased productivity will help in increasing revenues. From a holistic view, you would be getting the benefits of improved returns over investment.
The representative of the Text My Main Number concluded on a note that this communication has been benefiting many customers from different industry verticals. The stated three are just a quick list of value added benefits, but there are many as such benefits which one may gain. Anyone who is interested in exploring more details is invited to visit our website http://textmymainnumber.com/
