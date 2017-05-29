 
News By Tag
* OneWorld1Love
* WhattheworldneedsnowisLove
* Worldpeace
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
29282726252423

"BREAKING NEWS" One World 1 Love "featuring" Guylaine "Release New Video"

Stand UP in Celebration of World Peace,​​ We Are The World, ​ What The World Needs Now is Love, Sweet Love​
 
 
OneWorld1Love
OneWorld1Love
LOS ANGELES - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- "NEW VIDEO" One World 1 Love "featuring" Guylaine

The Akademia Music Awards

"Winner Best POP EP

One World 1 Love "featuring" Guylaine

'One World 1 Love' has that ineffable magic which characterizes the best EP's to herald from what many now concede is the hardest genre to command; this artist has a huge future ahead in Pop/R&B

Akademia Award Winner One World 1 Love to be honored
at the 2018 Gala Event in Los Angeles!

Stand UP for World Peace

One World 1 Love is dedicated to music, world peace, love and raising funds for the relief of victims here and all over the world, now and forever.

What the world needs now is Love, Sweet Love by One World 1 Love "featuring" Guylaine is available at over 750 digital music stores in 140 countries online worldwide.

IN STORES NOW

Video available on YouTube, One World 1 Love "featuring" Guylaine - What the world needs now is Love, Sweet Love

YouTube
https://youtu.be/QNXiiY_f7fw



What The World Needs Now is Love, Sweet Love​
Website: http://rugleyrecords.weebly.com

Press Writer-
Ray  du Boc Ali

Media Contact
Rugley Records * Director
Ray du Boc Ali
3233759012
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:OneWorld1Love, WhattheworldneedsnowisLove, Worldpeace
Industry:Music
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 29, 2017
Rugley Records News
Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly

Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

May 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share