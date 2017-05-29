News By Tag
"BREAKING NEWS" One World 1 Love "featuring" Guylaine "Release New Video"
Stand UP in Celebration of World Peace, We Are The World, What The World Needs Now is Love, Sweet Love
The Akademia Music Awards
"Winner Best POP EP
One World 1 Love "featuring" Guylaine
'One World 1 Love' has that ineffable magic which characterizes the best EP's to herald from what many now concede is the hardest genre to command; this artist has a huge future ahead in Pop/R&B
Akademia Award Winner One World 1 Love to be honored
at the 2018 Gala Event in Los Angeles!
Stand UP for World Peace
One World 1 Love is dedicated to music, world peace, love and raising funds for the relief of victims here and all over the world, now and forever.
What the world needs now is Love, Sweet Love by One World 1 Love "featuring" Guylaine is available at over 750 digital music stores in 140 countries online worldwide.
IN STORES NOW
Video available on YouTube, One World 1 Love "featuring" Guylaine - What the world needs now is Love, Sweet Love
YouTube
https://youtu.be/
What The World Needs Now is Love, Sweet Love
Website: http://rugleyrecords.weebly.com
Press Writer-
Ray du Boc Ali
Media Contact
Rugley Records * Director
Ray du Boc Ali
3233759012
***@gmail.com
