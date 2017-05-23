News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Argus Publishing acquires Amanda Matti's prequel to A Foreign Affair, Voicing the Eagle!
The extraordinary true story of Fahdi Matti, a young Iraqi translator, who served as an interpreter for the U.S. military throughout the course of the Iraq War. In his own words, Fahdi recounts his experiences of going from life as a twenty-one-year-
Over the next three years, Fahdi goes on to translate for U.S. drill sergeants training new Iraqi Army recruits in Ramadi, serves alongside the Marines during the Battle of Fallujah, and eventually lands a position as a linguist with Iraq's newly formed national intelligence agency in Baghdad. Along the way, he suffers combat injuries, faces the challenges of integrating with American military members while living on U.S. bases, and eventually falls in love with an American service member. A de facto prequel to Matti's Iraq War memoir, A Foreign Affair, Voicing the Eagle is a unique, firsthand perspective on one of the United States' most controversial foreign conflicts.
Amanda Matti (http://www.amandamatti.com/
Represented by Loiacono Literary Agency (http://www.loiaconoliteraryagency.com/
Media Contact
Loiacono Literary Agency
9122302207
***@loiaconoliteraryagency.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse