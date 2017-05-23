News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Kholat – a thrilling horror game based on the true events – to debut on Xbox One next month!
After PC and PS4 gamers, it's now the time for Xbox One owners to experience the horror and the unsolved mystery of a tragedy that took place on the Dyatlov Pass almost 60 years ago. Kholat – an FPP horror game based on true events - will launch
It took some time, but it's almost here! Kholat on Xbox One is finally happening, and IMGN.PRO is excited to share the news with all the gamers that have been patiently waiting for the game to be available on their favorite console. On June 9th this year, fans of horror and unsolved mysteries will be able to purchase Kholat from the Xbox Store for 19,99 USD, but that's not the end of the good news! A week before launch on June 2nd, pre-orders for the game will start.
Łukasz Kubiak, co-author of the game's narrative, says: "We never thought that Kholat would become so popular. Thanks to the amazing feedback we have received from players around the world, today we are proud to announce the game's upcoming launch on Xbox One. At the same time we're aware that our fans have many questions and that there are many theories and assumptions concerning the events we have presented in our story. All I can say right now is that, looking at how big our community has become, answers to those questions may emerge in the future."
WATCH THE ANNOUNCEMENT TEASER TRAILER HERE (https://www.youtube.com/
Kholat is an FPP storytelling/
KHOLAT'S MAIN FEATURES:
· Beautiful high-quality graphics fueled by Unreal Engine 4
· Fantastic narration by Sean Bean
· Atmospheric soundtrack by Arkadiusz Reikowski, empowering the sense of mystery
· Open world full of danger and unexplained secrets
· Non-linear gameplay focused on exploration and discovering the story
· Additional side missions which give added depth to the story
· Navigation using a map and compass
· Unsettling story based on actual events from over 58 years ago
Kholat originally released on June 10th, 2015 on PC. On March 8th, 2016, the game launched on PS4, and it will be available on Xbox One on June 9th this year.
More information about the game can be found on the official website (http://kholat.com/
About IMGN.PRO
IMGN.PRO is a global publisher and developer of video games with its headquarters in Bielsko-Biał
Contact
Asia Przybylowicz
***@pr-outreach.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse