Kholat – a thrilling horror game based on the true events – to debut on Xbox One next month!

BIELSKO-BIAłA, Poland - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Kholat is a unique adventure horror game that to date has sold more than 500,000 copies on PC and PS4. On June 9th this year, Xbox One owners will also get the chance to experience the chilling, dread-filled atmosphere of the Ural Mountains and discover a story based on actual events that took place 58 years ago.

It took some time, but it's almost here! Kholat on Xbox One is finally happening, and IMGN.PRO is excited to share the news with all the gamers that have been patiently waiting for the game to be available on their favorite console. On June 9th this year, fans of horror and unsolved mysteries will be able to purchase Kholat from the Xbox Store for 19,99 USD, but that's not the end of the good news! A week before launch on June 2nd, pre-orders for the game will start.

Łukasz Kubiak, co-author of the game's narrative, says: "We never thought that Kholat would become so popular. Thanks to the amazing feedback we have received from players around the world, today we are proud to announce the game's upcoming launch on Xbox One. At the same time we're aware that our fans have many questions and that there are many theories and assumptions concerning the events we have presented in our story. All I can say right now is that, looking at how big our community has become, answers to those questions may emerge in the future."

WATCH THE ANNOUNCEMENT TEASER TRAILER HERE (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDT8RcTBPlU&feature=y...)



Kholat is an FPP storytelling/experience game with horror elements developed by independent studio and global publisher IMGN.PRO. The title is inspired by the true events of the "Dyatlov Pass incident", which took the lives of nine Russian students who went on an expedition in the northern Ural Mountains. The team never reached its goal, and the entire crew died in strange circumstances that have yet to be explained. The mystery has given rise to many theories and much speculation. In Kholat, gamers follow their own path, gradually sinking into the hostile environment. There is only one objective – to find out what happened. Everything is tied together by the fantastic narration by Sean Bean.

KHOLAT'S MAIN FEATURES:

·         Beautiful high-quality graphics fueled by Unreal Engine 4

·         Fantastic narration by Sean Bean

·         Atmospheric soundtrack by Arkadiusz Reikowski, empowering the sense of mystery

·         Open world full of danger and unexplained secrets

·         Non-linear gameplay focused on exploration and discovering the story

·         Additional side missions which give added depth to the story

·         Navigation using a map and compass

·         Unsettling story based on actual events from over 58 years ago

Kholat originally released on June 10th, 2015 on PC. On March 8th, 2016, the game launched on PS4, and it will be available on Xbox One on June 9th this year.

More information about the game can be found on the official website (http://kholat.com/), and on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Kholat/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/kholatgame?lang=pl).

About IMGN.PRO

IMGN.PRO is a global publisher and developer of video games with its headquarters in Bielsko-Biała, Poland. The team consists of highly qualified experts with over a decade of experience in the gaming industry. http://www.imgn.pro/

