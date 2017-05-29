NetX provides the best Symantec authorized training courses. Our instructors are engineers, online and in-person training is available.

-- Get paid top salary by getting Symantec Certified in SEP 14.Symantec's global intelligence network of 175 million endpoints and machine learning technologies allow you to detect threats more accurately.Thecourses are designed for the network, IT security, and systems administration professionals in a Security Operations position who are tasked with configuring optimum security settings for endpoints protected by Symantec Endpoint Protection 14.Who should attend this training course?Network, IT security, small companywho are concern with what's going on with the ongoing global security threats.Becoming certified in NetX Information Systems authorized training courses for Symantec allows you tofrom the endpoint protection information technology service industry. Learn how to protect your company systems from threats of viruses, spyware and ransomware attacks and more.NetX Information Systems provides the best in online and in-person Symantec and Veritas authorized training courses.