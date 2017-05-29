News By Tag
Get Paid Top Salary by Getting Symantec Certified In SEP 14
NetX provides the best Symantec authorized training courses. Our instructors are engineers, online and in-person training is available.
Symantec's global intelligence network of 175 million endpoints and machine learning technologies allow you to detect threats more accurately.
The Symantec Endpoint Protection 14 courses are designed for the network, IT security, and systems administration professionals in a Security Operations position who are tasked with configuring optimum security settings for endpoints protected by Symantec Endpoint Protection 14.
Who should attend this training course?
Network, IT security, small company Information Technology Departments who are concern with what's going on with the ongoing global security threats.
Becoming certified in NetX Information Systems authorized training courses for Symantec allows you to demand top salary from the endpoint protection information technology service industry. Learn how to protect your company systems from threats of viruses, spyware and ransomware attacks and more.
https://netxinc.com/
NetX Information Systems provides the best in online and in-person Symantec and Veritas authorized training courses.
joe wize
jwize@netxinc.com
Page Updated Last on: May 29, 2017