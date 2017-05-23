 
News By Tag
* Veterans Gear
* Cammies and Canines
* Military Clothing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tallahassee
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
29282726252423


VeteranStop.com is pround to anounce the opening of their website

Veteranstop.com is a one stop shop for Veterans Gifts and gear. The site offers a large assortment of gear as well as a discount prescription card program.
 
 
VeteranStop Honor Wall Youtube thumbnail
VeteranStop Honor Wall Youtube thumbnail
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Veterans Gear
Cammies and Canines
Military Clothing

Industry:
Retail

Location:
Tallahassee - Florida - US

Subject:
Websites

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Business opens to help support Veteran Organizations. Giving back to Veteran's Organizations as well as featuring veteran owned businesses as well as veteran made products.  Business Owner Beth Dalton is excited for the venture and the opportunity to help those who have helped the United States.

Baxter, TN-5/25/2017-

BETH DALTON is excited to announce the launch of her new website veteranstop.com. The website offers a wide range of products, gear, and logos from the ARMY, AIR FORCE, MARINE CORPS, NAVY, and the COAST GUARD. The official launch of the site will be in June of 2017

DALTON wanted to create a place to make it easy to find products like back packs, clothing, outdoor gear, and much more with your favorite Military Logos. The website is a unique one stop shop for all of your military support needs.

DALTON obviously cares a lot about the support of our troops, and created a website that helps civilians do the same. DALTON believes in giving back to our cherished veterans, and plans to do so with a percentage of every sale she makes from the site. She knows that our soldiers have put their blood sweat and tears into defending our rights, and freedoms, and believes that putting her heart and soul into this site is only fair. DALTON says "I want to educate the younger generations, and public on how much our troops have done for us, and help them understand how important our soldiers from all eras including WWI, WWII, and many others really are."

The website is constantly adding new Veteran owned businesses that would like to be featured on the site.  Dalton's goal is to completely stock her store with veteran owned bussinesses products.  The featured Veteran owned business for June is Cammies and Canines. They assist homeless veterans as well as homeless animals.

Please visit http://veteranstop.com/ to find all kinds of neat and unique products that support our troops. You can also find additional information and join the support at DALTON'S business blog; http://veteranshonorwall.com/

Contact
Beth Dalton
***@gmail.com
End
Source:VeteranStop.com
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Veterans Gear, Cammies and Canines, Military Clothing
Industry:Retail
Location:Tallahassee - Florida - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News

Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News
PTC News

May 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share