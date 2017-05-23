News By Tag
VeteranStop.com is pround to anounce the opening of their website
Veteranstop.com is a one stop shop for Veterans Gifts and gear. The site offers a large assortment of gear as well as a discount prescription card program.
Baxter, TN-5/25/2017-
BETH DALTON is excited to announce the launch of her new website veteranstop.com. The website offers a wide range of products, gear, and logos from the ARMY, AIR FORCE, MARINE CORPS, NAVY, and the COAST GUARD. The official launch of the site will be in June of 2017
DALTON wanted to create a place to make it easy to find products like back packs, clothing, outdoor gear, and much more with your favorite Military Logos. The website is a unique one stop shop for all of your military support needs.
DALTON obviously cares a lot about the support of our troops, and created a website that helps civilians do the same. DALTON believes in giving back to our cherished veterans, and plans to do so with a percentage of every sale she makes from the site. She knows that our soldiers have put their blood sweat and tears into defending our rights, and freedoms, and believes that putting her heart and soul into this site is only fair. DALTON says "I want to educate the younger generations, and public on how much our troops have done for us, and help them understand how important our soldiers from all eras including WWI, WWII, and many others really are."
The website is constantly adding new Veteran owned businesses that would like to be featured on the site. Dalton's goal is to completely stock her store with veteran owned bussinesses products. The featured Veteran owned business for June is Cammies and Canines. They assist homeless veterans as well as homeless animals.
