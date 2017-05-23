How to disallow popups in Apple Safari - Get latest Information

Technology is creating a buzz for the future innovation and the digital transformation. Human interaction with technology has changed over the years. The digital transformation of the society is leading us to unparalleled human experience.

The introduction of internet and web browsers are really becaming the important part of that change. Apple has become one of the driving force of that digital revolution and has almost created the benchmark in their industry. The key to its success lies in the company's core believes of innovation, great products and remaining ahead of its competitors.Safari is one of the earlier mobile web browser developed and introduce by Apple in 2003. It is one of the most popular mobile web browser used on the Apple platforms. It was based on the webkit engine. It is one of the few web browsers in the world that develops its product mainly on User Interface. That's the reason why Safari does CSSand javascript animation much faster and smoother than their competitors. It's page rendering is blazing fast, as well as stability is uncomaprable. The password managment of this web browser is just outstanding. It's keychain access allow user to login with different accounts in secure way. Akin to its competittors, it comes with reader view that removes clutter from web pages which enhances reader experience. Safari uniques codes and Apple exceptional hardwares increase the battery packup length of the moble. The most important part of this web browser is Reader view, which let you take a website and put in a way that is easy to read. Private browising was first introduced in this web browser and still remain the major part of their ecosystem even on the icloud. It's extension building features helps developer to develop and write their own codes.Every great product comes with unique features and also technical challenges. Popups are one of the problem that is typically faced in almost every browser. It comes by default in the UI/UX designing that part of the Java programming. Safari user too faces the similar problem. To disable the Pop-ups in the mobile web browser, one has to follow certain key steps• Click on the settings of the home screen tabs.• Tap the Safari icon on the settings page.• When the preferences page has been load, scroll down to the security page.• Click on the block popups and switch to the off poistion.