Peas - a golden niche? - UkrAgroConsult market study 2017

--A recovery trend is noticed in the Black Sea production of pulses. Their plantings expanded both in Russia and Ukraine against the 2015 minimum. Remarkably, Ukraine's pea sown acreage hit a 20-year high in 2017, suggesting new harvest records to be set in the country.While pea consumption in the domestic market remains limited – the main factor pushing up this crop's production is external demand. Black Sea peas are in demand both from Europe and the fast growing Asian market. This gives every reason to expect the region's export potential to further increase in the 2017/18 season.Of course, against the background of Canada potentially able to export over 3 MMT of peas this season, both Ukraine and Russia hold noticeably weaker positions, but they have growth potential. In the current season, Ukraine and Russia have joined the ranks of the world's top pea exporters and. In all appearances, the two countries are going to consolidate their market shares next season.To order this market study, please visit the webpage "• Key trends of world market• General overview of Ukrainian pulses production· Regional features of pea beans production· Quality features· Domestic consumption trends· Domestic prices behavior• Ukrainian foreign trade· Main trends of exports· Main destinations and TOP importers· TOP exporters from Ukraine• General overview of Russian pulses production· Regional features of the production· Quality features· Domestic consumption trends· Domestic prices behavior• Russian foreign trade· Main trends of exports· Main destinations and TOP importers· TOP exporters from Russia• Supply and demand balance Ukraine and RussiaUkrAgroConsult considers fundamentals and functional peculiarities of the Ukrainian and Russian pea markets in a new study entitled