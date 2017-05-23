News By Tag
TV Lifts Wales is All Set to Introduce Designer Style Pop Up TV Cabinets
TV Lifts Wales is the premier manufacturer of robust and elegant TV lift cabinets in the UK. The company is prepared to wow customers with yet another interesting and stylish line of pop up TV cabinets.
A spokesperson of the company says, "Our bespoke pop up TV cabinet units will be made available in a range of wood, wood veneer and MDF. They can also be painted or covered in upholstered fabric. Our aim is to make these cabinets statement pieces that can transform bedrooms and lounge rooms into a stylish refuge". He further adds, "At present, we are concentrating on implementing cutting-edge designs needed to enjoy an authentic at-home-cinema experience. Our lift mechanism remains the same and users can reveal or conceal television sets with just a touch of a button."
He went on to say, "In our new designer line, you will not only be witnessing brand new designs of pop up TV cabinets, but we are also working towards revamping our old, popular styles of lift cabinets. With this line, we are hoping to give the reigns of design to our esteemed clients and give them more freedom in terms of design flexibility and colour choices. We are striving to take customisation to a whole new level for our discerning clients".
The CEO of TV Lifts Wales signs off saying, "We are extremely excited to introduce extraordinary designs of pop up cabinets. We are confident that our level of quality, dedication and capability will shine through with this brand new line".
TV Lifts Wales continues to set new standards in the lift cabinet industry through their out-of-the-box thinking and research in new technology. This is what drives them forward.
About the Company: TV Lifts Wales is a renowned manufacturer of bespoke TV lift cabinets in the UK. The company offers an upscale collection of cabinets with state-of-the-
