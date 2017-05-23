TV Lifts Wales is All Set to Introduce Designer Style Pop Up TV Cabinets

TV Lifts Wales is the premier manufacturer of robust and elegant TV lift cabinets in the UK. The company is prepared to wow customers with yet another interesting and stylish line of pop up TV cabinets.

End

-- TV Lifts Wales, one of the leading manufacturers of TV lift cabinets in the UK, recently announced the addition of covet-worthy new designs to its collection of pop up TV lift cabinets. The designs are expected to hit the floor sometime in June. Eager connoisseurs of fine furnishing can expect handmade cabinets featuring cutting-edge lift mechanism and intricate carvings. The company is enjoying the buzz around its new designs and with their 30+ years of experience in the joinery trade and furniture industry, you can be sure that the new designs will not disappoint.A spokesperson of the company says, "Our bespokeunits will be made available in a range of wood, wood veneer and MDF. They can also be painted or covered in upholstered fabric. Our aim is to make these cabinets statement pieces that can transform bedrooms and lounge rooms into a stylish refuge". He further adds, "At present, we are concentrating on implementing cutting-edge designs needed to enjoy an authentic at-home-cinema experience. Our lift mechanism remains the same and users can reveal or conceal television sets with just a touch of a button."He went on to say, "In our new designer line, you will not only be witnessing brand new designs of pop up TV cabinets, but we are also working towards revamping our old, popular styles of lift cabinets. With this line, we are hoping to give the reigns of design to our esteemed clients and give them more freedom in terms of design flexibility and colour choices. We are striving to take customisation to a whole new level for our discerning clients".The CEO of TV Lifts Wales signs off saying, "We are extremely excited to introduce extraordinary designs of pop up cabinets. We are confident that our level of quality, dedication and capability will shine through with this brand new line".TV Lifts Wales continues to set new standards in the lift cabinet industry through their out-of-the-box thinking and research in new technology. This is what drives them forward.: TV Lifts Wales is a renowned manufacturer of bespoke TV lift cabinets in the UK. The company offers an upscale collection of cabinets with state-of-the-art lift mechanism in a variety of colours, designs and materials.Registered Office37 Illtyd streetNeathSA11 3HTTelephone: Mobile:Daytime Telephone:E-Mail:Website: