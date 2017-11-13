 
2017 Agenda Released for Superbugs USA Featuring Talks from BARDA, CARB-X, Pfizer and Merck

Health experts and government bodies gather to strengthen the antibiotic pipeline and combat antimicrobial resistance
 
 
Superbugs USA
Superbugs USA
 
ISELIN, N.J. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Building on almost two decades worth of expertise in fighting the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), SMi Group are thrilled to announce the return of Superbugs and Superdrugs USA which arrives to Iselin, New Jersey on November 13th & 14th 2017.

Antimicrobial resistance has sparked an urgency in the development of new drugs as the industry strives for novel solutions to fight infectious diseases, innovation and collaboration is requested at every level.

Aiming to provide a platform for AMR experts, government bodies and industry leaders to come together and share ideas on the latest developments in treatment and prevention, the agenda for 2017 will provide solutions to funding whilst honing in on clinical advances in areas such as immunotherapy, toxoid based vaccines and anti-body drug conjugates.

The notable speaker line-up includes:

Anthony Simon Lynch, Senior Scientific Director, Janssen
William Weiss, Director, Pre-Clinical Services, UNT Health Science Center
John Rex, Chief Medical Officer & Director, F2G; Chief Strategy Officer, CARB-X
Christopher Houchens, Branch Chief, Antibacterials Program, BARDA
Annaliesa Anderson, Vice President & CSO Bacterial Vaccines, Pfizer
Olga Danilchanka, Microbiome Lead, Merck
Christopher McMaster, President & CEO, DemovaMed
Obadiah Plante, Director of Research, Visterrra
Tim Opperman, Senior Research Scientist, Microbiotix
Ken Stover, Senior Director, Infectious Diseases and Vaccines, MedImmune
Mike Westby, Director, Centauri Therapeutics

Agenda highlights:

1. HOST NATION KEYNOTES: Leading government bodies will provide updates into plans on addressing the issue of AMR with CARB-X case study insight into new paradigms in regulation and global payer models.

2. CURRENT STATUS: Progressive insight will be given into emerging and non-traditional approaches to antimicrobial drug development such as biologic drugs and combination treatments.

3. INDUSTRY INCENTIVES: Delegates will receive guidance for successfully seeking funding and partnership.

4. DRUG DISCOVERY: The programme will address antibiotic drug development through novel approaches in treating gram-negative infections.

A full speaker line-up and detailed conference agenda is available at https://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/northamerica...

For those looking to attend, there is currently a $300 saving which expires on June 30th 2017.

Superbugs & Superdrugs USA
November 13th & 14th 2017
Renaissance Woodbridge Hotel, Iselin, New Jersey, USA

Contact Information:

For media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk

For all other enquires contact the team on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6000 or email events@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
