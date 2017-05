2017 Agenda Released for Superbugs USA Featuring Talks from BARDA, CARB-X, Pfizer and Merck

Health experts and government bodies gather to strengthen the antibiotic pipeline and combat antimicrobial resistance

-- Building on almost two decades worth of expertise in fighting the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), SMi Group are thrilled to announce the return ofwhich arrives to Iselin, New Jersey on November 13th & 14th 2017.Antimicrobial resistance has sparked an urgency in the development of new drugs as the industry strives for novel solutions to fight infectious diseases, innovation and collaboration is requested at every level.Aiming to provide a platform for AMR experts, government bodies and industry leaders to come together and share ideas on the latest developments in treatment and prevention, the agenda for 2017 will provide solutions to funding whilst honing in on clinical advances in areas such as immunotherapy, toxoid based vaccines and anti-body drug conjugates.The notable speaker line-up includes:Anthony Simon Lynch, Senior Scientific Director, JanssenWilliam Weiss, Director, Pre-Clinical Services, UNT Health Science CenterJohn Rex, Chief Medical Officer & Director, F2G; Chief Strategy Officer, CARB-XChristopher Houchens, Branch Chief, Antibacterials Program, BARDAAnnaliesa Anderson, Vice President & CSO Bacterial Vaccines, PfizerOlga Danilchanka, Microbiome Lead, MerckChristopher McMaster, President & CEO, DemovaMedObadiah Plante, Director of Research, VisterrraTim Opperman, Senior Research Scientist, MicrobiotixKen Stover, Senior Director, Infectious Diseases and Vaccines, MedImmuneMike Westby, Director, Centauri TherapeuticsAgenda highlights:1. HOST NATION KEYNOTES: Leading government bodies will provide updates into plans on addressing the issue of AMR with CARB-X case study insight into new paradigms in regulation and global payer models.2. CURRENT STATUS: Progressive insight will be given into emerging and non-traditional approaches to antimicrobial drug development such as biologic drugs and combination treatments.3. INDUSTRY INCENTIVES: Delegates will receive guidance for successfully seeking funding and partnership.4. DRUG DISCOVERY: The programme will address antibiotic drug development through novel approaches in treating gram-negative infections.A full speaker line-up and detailed conference agenda is available at https://www.smi- online.co.uk/ pharmaceuticals/ northamerica... For those looking to attend, there is currently a $300 saving which expires on June 30th 2017.Superbugs & Superdrugs USANovember 13th & 14th 2017Renaissance Woodbridge Hotel, Iselin, New Jersey, USA---END---Contact Information:For media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.ukFor all other enquires contact the team on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6000 or email events@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi- online.co.uk