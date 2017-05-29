 
News By Tag
* Norman Wisdom
* Sir Norman Wisdom
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Stourbridge
  West Midlands
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
29282726252423


Sir Norman Wisdom New FEATURE film Script

Ten years after his last film role, the legendary comic Sir Norman Wisdom is set for a feature film comeback. The star, who sadly died in 2010, would be remembered by most for his hilarious slapstick stage and movie performances.
 
STOURBRIDGE, England - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Ten years after his last film role, the legendary comic Sir Norman Wisdom is set for a feature film comeback. The star, who sadly died in 2010, would be remembered by most for his hilarious slapstick stage and movie performances.

But his earlier life was less amusing and saw him surviving an abusive home life, living rough on the streets as a child and travelling to Argentina and joining the army stationed in India before he was even out of his teens. After leaving the army he had a failed wartime marriage and worked in a secret communications installation where he worked alongside Churchill.

A new feature film script has been penned by Kevin Powis the Director behind Norman's his last screen role, (A short film called Expresso), that details all the lesser knows aspects of the comic's life and adventures.

Now he and fellow filmmaker and Producer Nigel Davey are searching for a production deal to bring the almost unbelievable real-life story to the screen.

Kevin Powis said, "When we made Sir Norman's last film I witnessed firsthand the love the public have for him as it almost stopped production. Fans and TV crews from far and wide clambered over the supposed secret location, where we were filming, bringing shooting to a standstill."

"From that point on I suppose it was inevitable we would want to make his life story. The script has been a labour of love. But now we need that final lift and good luck to get it into production."

More details can be found at the website www.WisdomTheMovie.co.uk and the script is available is paperback or eBook versions from the site.

Contact
Kevin Powis
***@lastindependent.com
End
Source:Norman Wisdom
Email:***@lastindependent.com Email Verified
Tags:Norman Wisdom, Sir Norman Wisdom
Industry:Movies
Location:Stourbridge - West Midlands - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 29, 2017
Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News

Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News
PTC News

May 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share