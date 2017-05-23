 
JanBask Training Announced Digital Marketing Course For Corporate Employees

JanBask Training world class recruitment services has recently announced the launch of Digital marketing course for the corporate employees.
 
 
JT-Social Logo (1)
ARLINGTON, Va. - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The six-month course emphases on offering in-depth information on digital and social media marketing and analytics which will benefit in planning, executing and measuring the social media approach to create awareness and eventually drive sales.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director said, "The programs offered by JanBask Training are exclusively sited to meet the changing necessities of the industry. The digital marketing program has been particularly designed to train managers for numerous roles in digital and social media marketing thus serving to generate a pool of capable specialists for the industry.

The Program is intended at Publicizing, Promotion, Product, Merchandise and Sales Executives. It is also applicable to Businesspersons, E-commerce and Self-employed executives. Any skilled individual who is planning to implement digital and social media operations to generate brand awareness, improve brand recall, produce leads and increase customer experience will be profited from this program.

Specialists undertaking the program will be skilled in client value, fulfillment and relationships, marketing situation, merchandise and product management, direct marketing, sales elevations, scheming content for social media promotion, social media analytics and much more.

About JanBask Training

JanBask Training is the IT training and consulting company. We provide the best IT training and A-Class recruitment services. Our experts offer LIVE training where the trainees can directly interact with the teachers, clear their doubts on the spot per their convenience – at the comfort of their homes.

https://www.janbasktraining.com/courses/digital-marketing

Media Contact
JanBask Training
9086526151
info@janbasktraining.com
Tags:Digital Marketing Training, Ppc Training
Industry:Education
Location:Arlington - Virginia - United States
Subject:Services
