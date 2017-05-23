 
Launch of the Wedding Collection by ChocoCraft

 
 
DELHI, India - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Launch of the Wedding Collection by ChocoCraft

ChocoCraft has come up with a range of chocolate gift boxes especially designed for weddings. They make chocolates which have prints on them in edible ink. This gives unique and creative design options for weddings. The chocolates can have the name of the bride and the groom, the wedding date or any other colourful designs on them.  The chocolates are really beautiful in bright vivid colours and this could be the next big thing for weddings in India!

The chocolates are also packed in beautiful gift boxes. ChocoCraft offers many design options for these gift boxes from traditional wedding themes to modern ones. These gift boxes can be made according to the occasion at hand. ChocoCraft offers beautiful chocolate gifts for engagement ceremony. They also make save the date cards with chocolates. You can even have a unique wedding invitation gift box created by ChocoCraft and finally a chocolate gift box that can be given as a return gift or wedding favour to all your wedding guests (Visit https://www.chococraft.in/pages/wedding-return-gifts for details).

One unique aspect of this collection which is very new to India is the fact that they create customized wedding gift boxes with a photograph of the bride and the groom printed on them. A range of these personalized designs with photographs is available for every occasion at the wedding – engagement, save the date, wedding invitation and even the wedding return gifts(Visit https://www.chococraft.in/pages/wedding-invitation-gifts for details). These gift boxes are truly unique and are gradually becoming very popular in India.

Saurabh Mittal, Founder ChocoCraft, adds "We think the wedding segment is a very exciting field with a lot of scope for creativity. People are always looking for something new and exciting to make their wedding different. Chocolates are becoming more popular than traditional sweets for weddings these days especially among younger people. We are committed to bringing the best quality products and service to make every wedding special with our chocolates!"

About ChocoCraft

ChocoCraft is a Delhi based firm. They create customized chocolate gifts for all occasion. They launched four years ago and have already developed a steady clientele in the corporate sector for their logo printed chocolates and customized gift boxes. They have worked with a number of national and international firms like – United Airlines, Tata Steel, TCS, Aditya Birla, Akzo Nobel and many others.

Media Contact
Vijay Dhawan
9659324035
***@chococraft.in
Source:CHOCOCRAFT CREATIONS PVT LTD
Email:***@chococraft.in Email Verified
