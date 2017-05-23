News By Tag
CEO SuccessMatch, Dating & Matchmaking for Quality Singles, Wins Award at The European Dating Awards
Trea Tijmens, CEO of SuccessMatch, won the prestigious award of Dating Expert of the Year.
"I believe people were not meant to go through life alone. That is why I founded SuccessMatch over 12 years ago. Our passion and mission is helping people find love and I am extremely pleased to have won this award at the European Dating Awards." said Trea Tijmens, founder and CEO of SuccessMatch.
Besides providing Matchmaking and Search services, Tijmens is also a successful dating coach and dating expert. She regularly holds life seminars, hosts online workshops, speaks at conferences and contributes to newspaper articles, magazine and radio.
Born and raised in Holland, Tijmens studied and worked in Belgium, Germany, the United States, Spain and Switzerland, and is married to a Frenchman. She speaks Dutch, French, German, English and Spanish.
About SuccessMatch
SuccessMatch was founded in 2005 by Trea Tijmens in Geneva, Switzerland.
Today, SuccessMatch offers matchmaking and dating services and date‑coaching to local and international quality singles living in Zurich, Basel, Geneva, Lausanne and throughout Switzerland.
For more information about SuccessMatch please visit http://www.successmatch.ch
Contact
Trea Tijmens | SuccessMatch Sarl
14 rue du Rhone | 1204 Geneva |
***@successmatch.ch
