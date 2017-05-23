 
News By Tag
* European Dating Awards
* Trea Tijmens
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Zurich
  Zurich
  Switzerland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
29282726252423

CEO SuccessMatch, Dating & Matchmaking for Quality Singles, Wins Award at The European Dating Awards

Trea Tijmens, CEO of SuccessMatch, won the prestigious award of Dating Expert of the Year.
 
 
SuccessMatch Team European Dating Award
SuccessMatch Team European Dating Award
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
European Dating Awards
Trea Tijmens

Industry:
Services

Location:
Zurich - Zurich - Switzerland

Subject:
Awards

ZURICH, Switzerland - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- At an official award ceremony on Friday the 26th of May in the Rode Hoed in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Trea Tijmens, Founder and CEO of SuccessMatch, was announced winner in the category Dating Expert of the Year at the European Dating Awards.  The European Dating Awards, established in 2014 in the UK, are a celebration of excellence and expertise in all areas of the Dating Industry and recognize both individuals and companies. Tijmens attended the event with her colleague, matchmaker Eeke van de Ven, and received the award from the hands of Justin Gerrard, who runs marketing and growth at the Meet Group.

"I believe people were not meant to go through life alone. That is why I founded SuccessMatch over 12 years ago. Our passion and mission is helping people find love and I am extremely pleased to have won this award at the European Dating Awards." said Trea Tijmens, founder and CEO of SuccessMatch.

Besides providing Matchmaking and Search services, Tijmens is also a successful dating coach and dating expert. She regularly holds life seminars, hosts online workshops, speaks at conferences and contributes to newspaper articles, magazine and radio.

Born and raised in Holland, Tijmens studied and worked in Belgium, Germany, the United States, Spain and Switzerland, and is married to a Frenchman. She speaks Dutch, French, German, English and Spanish.

About SuccessMatch
SuccessMatch was founded in 2005 by Trea Tijmens in Geneva, Switzerland.
Today, SuccessMatch offers matchmaking and dating services and date‑coaching to local and international quality singles living in Zurich, Basel, Geneva, Lausanne and throughout Switzerland.
For more information about SuccessMatch please visit http://www.successmatch.ch

Contact
Trea Tijmens | SuccessMatch Sarl
14 rue du Rhone | 1204 Geneva |
***@successmatch.ch
End
Source:
Email:***@successmatch.ch Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SuccessMatch PRs
Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News

Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News
PTC News

May 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share