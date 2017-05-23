 
News By Tag
* Currency Exchange
* Currencykart
* Foreignexchange
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Rajendra Place
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
29282726252423

Buy Forex Card: No Processing Fees, Free Withdrawals!

Currencykart.com has announced an excellent offer for those planning their international trip.
 
 
Foreign Exchange Service in India
Foreign Exchange Service in India
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Currency Exchange
* Currencykart
* Foreignexchange

Industry:
* Finance

Location:
* Rajendra Place - Delhi - India

RAJENDRA PLACE, India - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Currencykart.com has announced an excellent offer for those planning their international trip. People who have plans to visit abroad sometime soon can get their Prepaid Forex Card without paying any processing fees. Yes, now you can get the International Forex Card for zero fees!

With this offer, Currencykart.com is also providing extra money safety to all the foreign travelers. A Forex Card is a form of plastic money which is widely accepted across the world as well as protects the user against currency fluctuation. It ensures that when in a foreign country, both you and your money are safe and no financial hassle interrupts your fun!

The Prepaid Forex Card fetches a better conversion rate than getting your home currency converted into hard paper foreign currency. Plus, using a Forex card is safer than keeping the foreign currency with you while travelling. Carrying hard currency exposes you to the risk of theft and forgery. The new Prepaid Forex Cards are PIN-enabled; therefore, if it is stolen, there are zero possibilities of its illegal use.

Whether you have to pay for a taxi or you have to pay at a shopping mall, you can use your Forex Card for every purpose. Also you can withdraw money with a prepaid card at all visa ATMs, therefore, you carrying a separate debit card is out of question. This saves you from paying heavy interest on the international use of your debit card. For your convenience, Currencykart.com offers you first 3 withdrawals for free. This means that on the first three transactions using your Prepaid Forex Card, no charge will be levied in case you use it for withdrawing money at an ATM.

The biggest benefit of using a Forex Card is its ease of use in case of multiple currencies. A card can carry currencies of different countries and deduct money according to its geography of usage. You don't have to keep a calculation in case you have multiple currencies! Additionally, you don't have to carry a wallet stuffed with coins and paper notes of foreign currency; a card would be enough to help you throughout your trip. This card comes handier when you plan a trip to a continent such as Euro Trip.

The good news about a Forex Card is that it is easily replaceable. You get an alternative card with the original Forex Card kit. Keep the secondary card at your hotel to have a backup in case of an unforeseen event.

Visit our website : https://currencykart.com/

Media Contact
Shubham Aggrawal
011-4505 8600
info@currencykart.com
End
Source:
Email:***@currencykart.com
Posted By:***@currencykart.com Email Verified
Tags:Currency Exchange, Currencykart, Foreignexchange
Industry:Finance
Location:Rajendra Place - Delhi - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly

Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

May 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share