Buy Forex Card: No Processing Fees, Free Withdrawals!
Currencykart.com has announced an excellent offer for those planning their international trip.
With this offer, Currencykart.com is also providing extra money safety to all the foreign travelers. A Forex Card is a form of plastic money which is widely accepted across the world as well as protects the user against currency fluctuation. It ensures that when in a foreign country, both you and your money are safe and no financial hassle interrupts your fun!
The Prepaid Forex Card fetches a better conversion rate than getting your home currency converted into hard paper foreign currency. Plus, using a Forex card is safer than keeping the foreign currency with you while travelling. Carrying hard currency exposes you to the risk of theft and forgery. The new Prepaid Forex Cards are PIN-enabled;
Whether you have to pay for a taxi or you have to pay at a shopping mall, you can use your Forex Card for every purpose. Also you can withdraw money with a prepaid card at all visa ATMs, therefore, you carrying a separate debit card is out of question. This saves you from paying heavy interest on the international use of your debit card. For your convenience, Currencykart.com offers you first 3 withdrawals for free. This means that on the first three transactions using your Prepaid Forex Card, no charge will be levied in case you use it for withdrawing money at an ATM.
The biggest benefit of using a Forex Card is its ease of use in case of multiple currencies. A card can carry currencies of different countries and deduct money according to its geography of usage. You don't have to keep a calculation in case you have multiple currencies! Additionally, you don't have to carry a wallet stuffed with coins and paper notes of foreign currency; a card would be enough to help you throughout your trip. This card comes handier when you plan a trip to a continent such as Euro Trip.
The good news about a Forex Card is that it is easily replaceable. You get an alternative card with the original Forex Card kit. Keep the secondary card at your hotel to have a backup in case of an unforeseen event.
Visit our website : https://currencykart.com/
Media Contact
Shubham Aggrawal
011-4505 8600
info@currencykart.com
