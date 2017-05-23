Agriya will soon release an enhanced version of Getlancer - Freelancer Scripts

 
Agriya to Release New Version of Getlancer
CHENNAI, India - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Agriya is gearing up to release an enhanced version of the Getlancer software- a freelance marketplace script. With the upgrade, Agriya turns this application even more flexible and robust. Also, to drive down bottlenecks and augment performance, latest technical insights are applied at scale. Getlancer product line, comprising of Job, quote, portfolio, and bidding, all falls under this new adaption.

Built earlier with real-time essential attributes, Getlancer helped entrepreneurs to achieve far-reaching business model. Now, to re-engage and cater the needs of existing clients, also to reach out entrepreneurs, Agriya brings in observable changes to this script. Certain changes made were directed by our client themselves. The demand for this new enhancement is significant, and we incorporated them into the product as a part of our objective to help customers flourish through improved quality.

Front-end of the script is replaced and powered by the future-proofing Angular JS. Whereas, the back-end by the micro slim framework. With this combination, the operational effectiveness of the script can increase easily. Also, this upgrade pays attention to caching, by which overall scalability and concurrency surge simultaneously.

By following an user-centered approach, UX of the application is designed contextually. Crucial elements including Conversational Interfaces, Functional animations, Typographical typefaces, and fonts are worked on to build user experience. This also ensures increased visibility status of the system to seamlessly complete array of a process.

With this upgrade now, the application becomes RESTful. This version of the software packs the advantage of Representational State Transfer Technology (REST) and thereby transforming the application securer.

With an ever-growing demand for freelancing marketplace, changes made on the technical front can aid you in expanding your reach. Agriya offers you exactly that through this forthcoming upgrade.

An upgraded version of Getlancer will hit the market next to no time after the completion of final adjustments.

Find more about Getlancer here, https://www.agriya.com/products/freelance-marketplace-pla...

