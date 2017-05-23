Etech Global Services Signs New Contracts

Contact

-- Etech Global Services, a leading pioneer in the contact center industry, has recently announced new endeavors with three new clients providing services in a variety of business verticals.Etech has been awarded a contract by a leading auto insurance company to provide Inbound and Outbound voice services to its national client base. The company primarily offers its services online, by phone and through independent insurance agents. Based on the tenure and experience of Etech in providing contact center services and solutions for many global brands and prior experience in the Insurance sector, this client agrees that the Etech service model will be a perfect fit.Etech is also expanding its horizon in the Document Management and KPO (Knowledge Process Outsourcing)services with a Records Retrieval company. Etech will be providing Voice team members to perform the suite of services required throughout the Record Retrieval Lifecycle process, and partner with the company to ensure an effortless customer experience for each interaction.Quality monitoring is central to contact center operations. Measuring the performance of individuals and teams provides the requisite insights for training and development needs. Etech has been chosen to provide quality assurance to a large call center operation with multiple locations which provides services to several Fortune 500 companies. Etech's specialized services division, Etech Monitoring Solutions (EMS) will provide a centralized quality monitoring solution that will assist this client with their existing campaigns and business strategy."Adding new clients and business verticals to our portfolio is not only exciting; it represents a confirmation of Etech's strength in our core competencies. This business will provide revenue opportunities and a venue to demonstrate the Etech competitive edge." said Etech's President Matt Rocco. "I have every assurance that our team will exceed our clients' expectations."Etech Global Services is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions for many of the world's most trusted brands. They trust Etech with their most precious assets – their customers. Why? Because Etech's commitment to continuous improvement, next generation technology, and empowering people results in a solution that drives customer experience and reduces effort. Voice, quality monitoring, chat, social media, and email, Etech is here to communicate with your customers when and how they choose.Etech believes in making a remarkable difference for you and your customers. Etech's industry-leading technology services, like Etech Monitoring Solutions (EMS) division, provide you with analytics and insights into your customer interactions. Etech's services enable you to enhance customer experience, increase sales results, meet all corporate governance requirements, and obtain a competitive edge over your competition allowing you to increase market share.