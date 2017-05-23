World's Largest ICONS Coffee Couture to launch in Dammam City, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

ICONS Coffee Couture Outlet Image

-- ICONS Coffee Couture, a fashion and lifestyle coffee shop chain offering healthy options for delectable desserts, is set to open fifteen branches in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia alongside its regional partners, Eram International. ICONS would be introducing its novel concept of coffeehouses to Saudi Arabia with its initial outlets opening in Dammam City and Khobar City in 2017, and Riyadh, Al Ahsa and Jubail in 2018. With 450 sqm inside and 150 sqm terrace seating in Riviera Mall, the first ICONS branch in Saudi Arabia will also be the World's Largest branch in this iconic location.Flawlessly blending fashion and food, ICONS Coffee Couture introduces the region to a healthier, luxurious alternative to fattening and unhealthy coffees and cakes that are sure to take the city by storm, including its healthy ice-cream bar and the World's Most Expensive Coffee! With a menu innovated by former model and owner, Elena Weber, with German Executive Chef, Lara Allegra Lange, ICONS makes for a stunning lifestyle Coffee House experience.With nine branches in the United Arab Emirates, and Master Franchise Partners in Qatar and Bahrain, ICONS will now be bringing its assortment of 100% naturally sweetened ice creams, desserts and organic coffees that are ideal for those opting for a healthier lifestyle choice without a compromise on taste to Saudi Arabia. Each drink and dish has been handcrafted to provide a hearty fix to any sweet cravings without the sugar or calories.Eram International was established in 2016, in Dammam-Saudi Arabia. It is the aim of Eram International to deliver the best of what potential global companies offer by attracting expertise and establishing partnerships that enhance returns of investment and make a difference in the fields of entertainment and hospitality. Partnering with Eram International, the high-street coffee place is set to launch a whopping 15 new outlets across Saudi Arabia.Elena Weber, Founder, ICONS Coffee Couture, said, "We could not have thought of a better company to sign up for master franchising with than Eram International. We're excited to bring Icons and it's lifestyle finally to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and therewith one of the most high-street and fashionable nations in the region. I have always been a staunch proponent of eating what you want in the most healthy, nutritious way, and this aligns with the vision of the urban population of region, and I look forward to this special new journey to come."Mohammed Abu Zaid, Business Development Manager, Eram International, said, "Choosing ICONS was a no brainer for us. We choose it because we strongly believe it's not just any coffee shop and we were motivated by the lifestyle it was emphasizing. This lifestyle was expressed in using organic coffee & healthy ingredients in both food and deserts. Not to mention the luxurious and fashion concept that manifested itself with ICONS design and because we were influenced by the value and culture, we wanted to carryon and grow the network to reach KSA."