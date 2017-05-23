News By Tag
Al Wahda Mall revamps website to offer an enhanced customer experience
Commenting on this new announcement, Mr. Mohammed Nauman Thakur, General Manager, Al Wahda Mall said, "Customer-centricity is crucial for strategizing and increasing the footfall and complementing the customer experience at Al Wahda Mall. It is important to understand customers, enable and interact with them to make concrete decisions, harness information and data about them through multiple touch points and increase the overall customer experience and journey. The re-launch of the website was designed keeping all this in mind and hence the rollout of a new innovative Responsive Web Site. We are hopeful that our visitor experience will be enhanced."
With easy to read and structured content, the mall offers to its retailers as well, a Microsite for every store and integration of advanced social media functionality. The mall has set objectives to develop an extremely user friendly, structured, highly functional portal with expressive content and is consistent with their brand identity. Through the website the mall aims at keeping customers abreast of offers and events with dedicated sections, thus increasing awareness and recall for the activities at the Mall.
