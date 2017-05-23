 
May 2017





Al Wahda Mall revamps website to offer an enhanced customer experience

 
 
@awm - website launch
@awm - website launch
 
ABU DHABI, UAE - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Al Wahda Mall, an Iconic landmark & favourite shopping destination located in the heart of Abu Dhabi city with over 350 plus stores and over 100 Kiosks recently revamps its website www.alwahdamall.com to offer to its customers more enhanced and unmatched customer experience. Spanning across an area of 3.3 million square feet(BUA), the mall attracts around 30mn visitors annually on average. Due to the mall's growing number of visitors and its effort of expanding its reach to them, the recently launched dedicated website with top-notch design layout and highly responsive user friendly website is expected to understand customers, enable and interact with them thus engaging virtually and remotely, creating multiple touchpoints.

Commenting on this new announcement, Mr. Mohammed Nauman Thakur, General Manager, Al Wahda Mall said, "Customer-centricity is crucial for strategizing and increasing the footfall and complementing the customer experience at Al Wahda Mall. It is important to understand customers, enable and interact with them to make concrete decisions, harness information and data about them through multiple touch points and increase the overall customer experience and journey. The re-launch of the website was designed keeping all this in mind and hence the rollout of a new innovative Responsive Web Site. We are hopeful that our visitor experience will be enhanced."

With easy to read and structured content, the mall offers to its retailers as well, a Microsite for every store and integration of advanced social media functionality. The mall has set objectives to develop an extremely user friendly, structured, highly functional portal with expressive content and is consistent with their brand identity. Through the website the mall aims at keeping customers abreast of offers and events with dedicated sections, thus increasing awareness and recall for the activities at the Mall.

Visit www.alwahdamall.com
