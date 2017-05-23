Mastercard signs long-term strategic partnership agreement with Bank of Jordan to drive electronic pa

Move aims to unlock the potential of electronic payment platforms to improve financial access and inclusion

--Marking a further milestone in its efforts to expand financial inclusion in Middle East and Africa (MEA) through accelerating the acceptance and adoption of electronic payments, Mastercard, a leading technology company in the global payments industry, today signed a long-term strategic partnership agreement with Bank of Jordan, one of the largest banks in Jordan.Aimed at promoting electronic payments as a viable and cost-effective alternative to cash, the partnership will see Bank of Jordan issue Mastercard payment solutions, including debit and credit cards, to its customers across the Kingdom, bringing them greater payment security and convenience.The signing of the agreement comes at a significant juncture for Mastercard, as the move coincides with the opening of the company's first office in Amman as part of efforts to strengthen its relationships with local partners and industry stakeholders in Jordan."Jordan's vision for a cashless and inclusive economy will only become a reality if all stakeholders – including government, financial institutions, merchants and technology providers – work together with a sense of common purpose and shared commitment. Mastercard has been collaborating with a broad network of partners to develop a robust electronic payment ecosystem that supports Jordan's cashless ambitions, and the determination shown by Bank of Jordan, who is an influential player in the domestic banking industry, to speed the adoption of electronic payments will help bring more of the country's citizens into the formal financial system," said Basel Eltell, General Manager – Saudi Arabia & Levant, Mastercard.He added, "Mastercard has been innovating solutions driven by data and insights to increase the safety and security of electronic payments, and the strategic partnership agreement will enable Bank of Jordan customers to take advantage of the benefits offered by these solutions, which provide a safer, simpler and smarter way to pay for goods and services."Saleh Hammad, Acting General Manager of Bank of Jordan, expressed the importance of this strategic partnership, which is aimed at upgrading the bank's electronic payment system and providing advanced banking solutions to customers, thus enhancing the level of ease and security of their banking transactions."Bank of Jordan is constantly working to strengthen its position in terms of providing products and services that encourage customers to increase their banking transactions through various electronic payment channels in line with its efforts to enhance financial inclusion in Jordan," Hammad concluded.