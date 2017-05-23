Mahagun Maverick, A Modern Residential Tower in MahagunMywoods

Mahagun Maverick is proposing 2/3 BHK flats and the MahagunMywoods has now become the aesthetic location for the new project of Maverick Tower. Located in the sector 16c on Noida extension, it is well connected to with the essentials amenities.

-- Mahagun group is glad to announce that they have completed their project MahagunMaverick. Maverick Tower Wing10 is located within MahagunMywoods in Noida extension. Mahagun Maverick is proposing 2/3 BHK flats and the MahagunMywoods has now become the aesthetic location for the new project of Maverick Tower. Located in the sector 16c on Noida extension, it is well connected to with the essentials amenities.The Maverick Mahagun is perfect in terms of connectivity, as schools, shopping malls parks, stadium and other facilities are at walking distance from the residential are. As the location of the project is in sector 16c which is the most established area of Noida extension. The project includes all the amenities that society needs and the schools, clubhouse and stadium are already functional.They also confirm that Mahagun Maverick apartments will be more enough by security and facilities. Their luxurious apartments have secure methods to enter in like key fob even a card access. The Maverick tower is the last opportunity that has been announced to book a flat at Mahagun Mywoods lower floor.Announcing the details about the flat size and floor design of their latest project Maverick tower they said, the sizes of flats in maverick are 850 square feet and 1125 square feet. Giving the details about the flats, they mention, the flat of 850 square feet is having 2 bedrooms that is 2BHK flat. And 1125 square feet flat is 2BHK along with Study. The layouts were well planned and are designed conferring to the best architectural principles and practices.